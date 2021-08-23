MONECO Advisors, LLC Buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Highland Income Fund, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

New Purchases: CDC, FYC, CFO, DMRL, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, OGIG, DEF, JMST, QDEF, RDIV, IWL, ON, FSK, RWL, TAIL, SYLD, BBEU, BBCA, NIE, KKR, ZS, IWS, ADRE, ISRG, GILD, DHR, IBDP, SLV, PJT, CLX, AMGN, BP, CLNE,

Investment company MONECO Advisors, LLC buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, sells ISHARES TRUST, Highland Income Fund, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MONECO Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MONECO Advisors, LLC owns 221 stocks with a total value of $214 million.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,338 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,549 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 127,525 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 66,790 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 47,972 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $66.473900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 55,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.547100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 37,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.89 and $71.59, with an estimated average price of $70.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.212800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 35,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.13 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $70.57. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 34,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.747600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 38,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 744.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 81,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.585400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 59.36%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.149100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.