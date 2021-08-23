MONECO Advisors, LLC Buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Highland Income Fund, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MONECO Advisors, LLC Buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Highland Income Fund, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MONECO Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, sells ISHARES TRUST, Highland Income Fund, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MONECO Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MONECO Advisors, LLC owns 221 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONECO Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moneco+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONECO Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,338 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,549 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 127,525 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 66,790 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
  5. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 47,972 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
New Purchase: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $66.473900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 55,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYC)

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.547100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 37,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.89 and $71.59, with an estimated average price of $70.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.212800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 35,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (DMRL)

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.13 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $70.57. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 34,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.747600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 38,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 744.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 81,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.585400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 59.36%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.149100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29.

Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of MONECO Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. MONECO Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MONECO Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONECO Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONECO Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider