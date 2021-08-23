MONECO Advisors, LLC Buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Highland Income Fund, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: CDC, FYC, CFO, DMRL, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, OGIG, DEF, JMST, QDEF, RDIV, IWL, ON, FSK, RWL, TAIL, SYLD, BBEU, BBCA, NIE, KKR, ZS, IWS, ADRE, ISRG, GILD, DHR, IBDP, SLV, PJT, CLX, AMGN, BP, CLNE,
- Added Positions: TDTT, SCHD, IWR, IWM, QQQX, BXMX, ITOT, AMD, KHC, DIS, MPW, AMZN, F, JNJ, GDX, JKS, GLD, EFAV, ET, INTC, IBM, JPM, LMT, VZ, RTX, ARKG, COST, ARKK, CAT, FB, AVGO, BA, VOE, TSLA, DGRW, WM, ROK, OHI, XLG, PFE, PG, MMM, GD, EPD, CMI, KO, CGC, BMY, LPLA, CMCSA, CRM, CL, BAC, VWO, MO, BABA, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: HFRO, JPST, MSFT, VIG, VUG, IVW, XLK, SPY, IVV, UNP, VB, SCHV, LQD, PBW, SCHZ, VOT, EFA, GOOGL, IJJ, BRK.B, CWI, SCHG, T, SCHM, VO, GSIE, CVS, VYM, ALB, SCHA, IUSG, SCHR, QQQ, PCY, RIDE, VEA, VCSH, AMAT, IVE, PGX, BAX, BSV, MDLZ, NEE, RSG, SCHF, SWK, BIOL, CIF, CVX, BSCM, NTR,
- Sold Out: IEI, BND, AGG, IWN, ED, DE, GE, FSKR, VOO, ABT, FDL, IEFA, IJR, ONTX,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,338 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,549 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 127,525 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 66,790 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 47,972 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $66.473900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 55,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYC)
MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.547100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 37,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)
MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.89 and $71.59, with an estimated average price of $70.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.212800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 35,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (DMRL)
MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.13 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $70.57. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 34,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.747600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 38,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)
MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 744.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 81,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.585400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 59.36%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.149100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)
MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29.Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.
