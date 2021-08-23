Columbus Point Llp Buys Nasdaq Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Ansys Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Ecolab Inc

New Purchases: NDAQ, SWK, DHR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nasdaq Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Danaher Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Ansys Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Ecolab Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbus Point Llp. As of 2021Q2, Columbus Point Llp owns 17 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,402 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 218,621 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 37,675 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 31,089 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.01% VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 70,470 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93%

Columbus Point Llp initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $190.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 71,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbus Point Llp initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $191.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 57,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbus Point Llp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $320.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 42,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 48.31%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 53,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 32.01%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $655.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 31,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $233.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 41,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.