Columbus Point Llp Buys Nasdaq Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Ansys Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Ecolab Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Columbus Point Llp Buys Nasdaq Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Ansys Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Ecolab Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Columbus Point Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Nasdaq Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Danaher Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Ansys Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Ecolab Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbus Point Llp. As of 2021Q2, Columbus Point Llp owns 17 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLUMBUS POINT LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbus+point+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COLUMBUS POINT LLP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,402 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93%
  2. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 218,621 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 37,675 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 31,089 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.01%
  5. VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 70,470 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93%
New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Columbus Point Llp initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $190.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 71,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Columbus Point Llp initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $191.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 57,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Columbus Point Llp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $320.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 42,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 48.31%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 53,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 32.01%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $655.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 31,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $233.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 41,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of COLUMBUS POINT LLP. Also check out:

1. COLUMBUS POINT LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. COLUMBUS POINT LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COLUMBUS POINT LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COLUMBUS POINT LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider