Advisor OS, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisor OS, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Alps Active REIT ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisor OS, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Advisor OS, LLC owns 223 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisor OS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisor+os%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisor OS, LLC
  1. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 453,179 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.51%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 54,646 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 48,911 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.56%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 134,447 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 269,475 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 269,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alps Active REIT ETF (REIT)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Alps Active REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.37 and $29.06, with an estimated average price of $27.26. The stock is now traded at around $29.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 182,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 73,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 85,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $245.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 806.83%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 202,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 43.51%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.979100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 453,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 48,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 37.58%. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $624.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $655.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.203100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 78,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08.

Sold Out: United States Copper Index Fund (CPER)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in United States Copper Index Fund. The sale prices were between $24.62 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $27.12.

Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.



