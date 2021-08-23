Advisor OS, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: VGK, REIT, FPXI, PEJ, NVDA, MGK, COPX, EPAM, REMX, FEMB, PAYX, AXP, TRV, RTX, CMCSA, FLTR, PRU, SO, BMY, CHE, CMI, BK, GIS, ROL, ATVI, OMC, NFJ, EXPO, FICO, DCT, AVTR, BDX, MPLX, INTC, NUE, PBH, XLV, XLE, SCHW, OTIS, TDY, PH,

VGK, REIT, FPXI, PEJ, NVDA, MGK, COPX, EPAM, REMX, FEMB, PAYX, AXP, TRV, RTX, CMCSA, FLTR, PRU, SO, BMY, CHE, CMI, BK, GIS, ROL, ATVI, OMC, NFJ, EXPO, FICO, DCT, AVTR, BDX, MPLX, INTC, NUE, PBH, XLV, XLE, SCHW, OTIS, TDY, PH, Added Positions: EFA, MINT, SPY, VOO, RSP, MSCI, VXF, MSFT, ADBE, SPAB, AMZN, AMT, CSCO, IDXX, JPM, SMG, ZBRA, NOW, VONV, VTWO, CRL, DHR, GOOGL, INTU, UNH, SQ, BAC, CDNS, PFE, POOL, TER, VRSK, ABBV, CHGG, DT, FTSL, SHYG, ADSK, BIO, COO, CPRT, EW, EFX, JNJ, LII, MRVL, MCD, MPWR, NKE, NDSN, THO, WRB, CDW, ALLE, ETSY, FTV, BSY, AGG, SPIB, AON, CP, DUK, LMT, PEP, PG, RMD, SBUX, IBKR, MELI, LPLA, BFAM, SITE, ELAN, ALC, IGE, VIS, ANSS, AZPN, KMB, MRK, VZ, WST, LULU, SHOP, RACE, TFI, VIOO, HD, JKHY, MTD, QCOM, STE, SJNK, STIP, ECL, TXN, ICLR, CORP, VAW, BRK.B, DECK, LLY, ITW, LRCX, MDT, QRVO, SHM, VCSH,

EFA, MINT, SPY, VOO, RSP, MSCI, VXF, MSFT, ADBE, SPAB, AMZN, AMT, CSCO, IDXX, JPM, SMG, ZBRA, NOW, VONV, VTWO, CRL, DHR, GOOGL, INTU, UNH, SQ, BAC, CDNS, PFE, POOL, TER, VRSK, ABBV, CHGG, DT, FTSL, SHYG, ADSK, BIO, COO, CPRT, EW, EFX, JNJ, LII, MRVL, MCD, MPWR, NKE, NDSN, THO, WRB, CDW, ALLE, ETSY, FTV, BSY, AGG, SPIB, AON, CP, DUK, LMT, PEP, PG, RMD, SBUX, IBKR, MELI, LPLA, BFAM, SITE, ELAN, ALC, IGE, VIS, ANSS, AZPN, KMB, MRK, VZ, WST, LULU, SHOP, RACE, TFI, VIOO, HD, JKHY, MTD, QCOM, STE, SJNK, STIP, ECL, TXN, ICLR, CORP, VAW, BRK.B, DECK, LLY, ITW, LRCX, MDT, QRVO, SHM, VCSH, Reduced Positions: VEU, VIG, VB, FTSM, XHB, KBWB, XLB, FVD, FPE, ITB, AAPL, SLYG, GLD, SPYD, ACN, ADI, BLK, GOOG, SPYG, ABT, DHI, PXF, TMO, CVS, HDB, SPSM, KO, SAP, ORCL, DEO,

VEU, VIG, VB, FTSM, XHB, KBWB, XLB, FVD, FPE, ITB, AAPL, SLYG, GLD, SPYD, ACN, ADI, BLK, GOOG, SPYG, ABT, DHI, PXF, TMO, CVS, HDB, SPSM, KO, SAP, ORCL, DEO, Sold Out: EEM, SMH, HACK, CPER, SNN, BLL, FLIR, MO, DSM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Alps Active REIT ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisor OS, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Advisor OS, LLC owns 223 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisor OS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisor+os%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 453,179 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.51% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 54,646 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 48,911 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.56% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 134,447 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 269,475 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 269,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Alps Active REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.37 and $29.06, with an estimated average price of $27.26. The stock is now traded at around $29.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 182,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 73,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 85,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $245.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 806.83%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 202,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 43.51%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.979100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 453,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 48,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 37.58%. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $624.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $655.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.203100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 78,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in United States Copper Index Fund. The sale prices were between $24.62 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $27.12.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.