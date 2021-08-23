Logo
Knuff & Co LLC Buys Moderna Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Sells Fastly Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Knuff & Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Burford Capital, International Business Machines Corp, sells Fastly Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Garrett Motion Inc, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knuff & Co LLC. As of 2021Q2, Knuff & Co LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Knuff & Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knuff+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Knuff & Co LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,701 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 158,418 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,597 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  4. Equifax Inc (EFX) - 45,800 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,607 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $275.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1056.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.51 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $110.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 234.11%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $408.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 17,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 273.04%. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $182.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 720.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $481.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $155.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.

Sold Out: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXMQ)

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $5.16.

Sold Out: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $166.47 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.39.

Sold Out: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.52.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Knuff & Co LLC. Also check out:

1. Knuff & Co LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Knuff & Co LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Knuff & Co LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Knuff & Co LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

