Knuff & Co LLC Buys Moderna Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Sells Fastly Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP

- New Purchases: GTX, BUR, SNOW, CRWD, PPLT, CMG, NVAX, IDXX, ISRG, MTCH, SWK, PBW, OGN, ABNB, FVRR, ALB, ESTC, PSX, LMND, PLTR, HACK, PBD, SOL, CLNE,
- Added Positions: MRNA, MELI, AWK, IIVI, BRK.B, IBM, ETSY, PYPL, ROP, UPS, MA, MNST, NEE, GE, QCOM, SBUX, DEO, V, APTV, ABT, DG,
- Reduced Positions: FSLY, EA, AMT, PEP, TMO, VZ, TDOC, MRK, GOOG, GOOGL, FB, GILD, LLY, IGIB, ES, PEG, FMHI, HYD, XLV,
- Sold Out: NEP, GTXMQ, IIPR, APLE, LQD, VCSH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Knuff & Co LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,701 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 158,418 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,597 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Equifax Inc (EFX) - 45,800 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,607 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)
Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $275.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1056.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.51 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $110.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 234.11%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $408.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 17,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 273.04%. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $182.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 720.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $481.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $155.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.Sold Out: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXMQ)
Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $5.16.Sold Out: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $166.47 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.39.Sold Out: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)
Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.52.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of Knuff & Co LLC.
1. Knuff & Co LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Knuff & Co LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Knuff & Co LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Knuff & Co LLC keeps buying
