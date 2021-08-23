Logo
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Inhibrx Inc, Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Becton, Dickinson and Co, American Campus Communities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Inhibrx Inc, Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Becton, Dickinson and Co, American Campus Communities Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,906 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 309,521 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,198 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,933 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,576 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
New Purchase: Inhibrx Inc (INBX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Inhibrx Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $27.52, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 122,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $35.96, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 47,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.744000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.078800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 128.21%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.37%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $118.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $243.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
