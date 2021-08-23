Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, FedEx Corp, Sells VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP

New Purchases: QQQ, FDX, SPGI, ACN, ABBV, NOW, MMM, PYPL, CARR, AMAT, BRKR, TUEM, AVTR, NCR, SLB, WYNN, IBB, IWD, AMD,

QQQ, FDX, SPGI, ACN, ABBV, NOW, MMM, PYPL, CARR, AMAT, BRKR, TUEM, AVTR, NCR, SLB, WYNN, IBB, IWD, AMD, Added Positions: BMY, TMUS, AAPL, AMZN, YETI, COST, VALE, SPY, SQ, XLE, PG, V, MSFT, LPLA, IWM, NKE, XOM, CB,

BMY, TMUS, AAPL, AMZN, YETI, COST, VALE, SPY, SQ, XLE, PG, V, MSFT, LPLA, IWM, NKE, XOM, CB, Reduced Positions: EPD, CMCSA, TRV, RSP, TJX, INTU, BRK.B, UBER, DIS, FB, GOOG, DOW, ROST, CRH, UNH, INTC, IVV, VGT, BP,

EPD, CMCSA, TRV, RSP, TJX, INTU, BRK.B, UBER, DIS, FB, GOOG, DOW, ROST, CRH, UNH, INTC, IVV, VGT, BP, Sold Out: OIH, SPYV, QSR, AZO, BBY, GE, CRM, EWU, QCOM, MOS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, FedEx Corp, S&P Global Inc, Accenture PLC, sells VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+leeuwen+%26+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 76,815 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,579 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,683 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,218 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,817 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.51%

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.349900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 22,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $268.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 8,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $441.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 5,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $333.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 7,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.915700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 19,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $616.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 89.90%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 94,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 71.99%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 18,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3269.961800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in YETI Holdings Inc by 59.85%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 83.14%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $457.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.