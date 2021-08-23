Liquid Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Added Positions: VOO, AGG, VCSH, EFAV, EEMV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liquid Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Liquid Strategies, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Liquid Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liquid+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 494,473 shares, 51.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.33% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,131,858 shares, 34.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 411,221 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 71,042 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.96% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 49,722 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%

Liquid Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $411.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.71%. The holding were 494,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.