PSI Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Sells General Mills Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PSI Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells General Mills Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PSI Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, PSI Advisors, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PSI Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/psi+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PSI Advisors, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 64,305 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,243 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 108,677 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 153,876 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 58,543 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.854500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 129,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.98 and $80.33, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 39,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF)

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 122,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 14,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.436800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 28,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 29,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.958700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 96,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 83.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.149100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 124.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 39,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 59.17%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 37.26%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.88 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.91.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $13.85.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: AMMO Inc (POWW)

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AMMO Inc. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of PSI Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. PSI Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PSI Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PSI Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PSI Advisors, LLC keeps buying
