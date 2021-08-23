PSI Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Sells General Mills Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

New Purchases: FCTR, XMHQ, PREF, RFV, XSOE, TYG, YLD, HAIL, BTEC, SHOP, GOOG, SRVR, GM, WOOF, GDX, XLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells General Mills Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PSI Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, PSI Advisors, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PSI Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/psi+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 64,305 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,243 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 108,677 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 153,876 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 58,543 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.854500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 129,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.98 and $80.33, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 39,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 122,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 14,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.436800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 28,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 29,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.958700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 96,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 83.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.149100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 124.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 39,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 59.17%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 37.26%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.88 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.91.

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $13.85.

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AMMO Inc. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.07.