Ethic Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Starbucks Corp, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ethic Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Starbucks Corp, Citigroup Inc, McDonald's Corp, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ethic Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ethic Inc. owns 564 stocks with a total value of $825 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ethic Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ethic+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ethic Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,319 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 150,663 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.92%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,626 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.88%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,885 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.94%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 54,484 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.50%
New Purchase: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $603.418000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Woori Financial Group Inc (WF)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Woori Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 334,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 150,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.88%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3269.961800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 8,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2814.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 8,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.95%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2840.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 54,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $18.93 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.04.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2.

Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18.

Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ethic Inc.. Also check out:

1. Ethic Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ethic Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ethic Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ethic Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider