Ethic Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Starbucks Corp, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: TDG, INFY, CRWD, AVTR, WF, WF, NVT, SDY, TXG, STNE, CBOE, PODD, MGA, CCK, SEE, AXON, CZR, WIT, NUAN, BF.A, OGS, BEN, NFG, MSI, DXC, BURL, ACM, KNX, KEX, ACI, FMX, ESI, SNAP, CDW, SPLK, AL, LPLA, GLOB, FWONK, SYNH, GMAB, OVV, BSAC, BEPC, RPRX, REYN, DDOG, NET, WORK, BRKR, TW, LSXMA, NIO, EXEL, BILI, FND, HON, PK, ZTO, YUMC, H, GGG, HUBB, HUN, IHG, KSS, MTB, MIC, GPS, MKL, NOV, PTC, RGEN, RHI, LEN.B, NXPI, FERG, VMW, TNL, TROW, HAYN, WMB, TKR, RTX, TREX, BCS, R, IBN, GNTX, GRUB, KIM, ORAN, PKE, SPCE, ETRN, NTAP, NG, COTY, NWG, OIS,

TDG, INFY, CRWD, AVTR, WF, WF, NVT, SDY, TXG, STNE, CBOE, PODD, MGA, CCK, SEE, AXON, CZR, WIT, NUAN, BF.A, OGS, BEN, NFG, MSI, DXC, BURL, ACM, KNX, KEX, ACI, FMX, ESI, SNAP, CDW, SPLK, AL, LPLA, GLOB, FWONK, SYNH, GMAB, OVV, BSAC, BEPC, RPRX, REYN, DDOG, NET, WORK, BRKR, TW, LSXMA, NIO, EXEL, BILI, FND, HON, PK, ZTO, YUMC, H, GGG, HUBB, HUN, IHG, KSS, MTB, MIC, GPS, MKL, NOV, PTC, RGEN, RHI, LEN.B, NXPI, FERG, VMW, TNL, TROW, HAYN, WMB, TKR, RTX, TREX, BCS, R, IBN, GNTX, GRUB, KIM, ORAN, PKE, SPCE, ETRN, NTAP, NG, COTY, NWG, OIS, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, NVDA, VZ, UNH, MRK, PYPL, T, HD, MA, PEP, ADBE, ACN, CMCSA, AVGO, MDLZ, TMO, AMGN, CSCO, ISRG, CRM, AXP, DHR, IBM, ORCL, AMAT, MS, NKE, QCOM, ZTS, GS, NVS, PNC, GILD, INTC, JNJ, JCI, KMB, MMC, TJX, COF, SCHW, GIS, INTU, LRCX, MU, BKNG, PRU, USB, ADP, TFC, EMR, EL, SPGI, MET, SHW, TGT, CHTR, NOW, TWLO, AMT, ECL, EIX, SRE, UPS, APTV, FB, ASML, AFL, A, BK, BSX, CHD, CI, ED, EW, MCO, SQ, IR, AMD, HES, BAC, CME, DE, EQIX, HSBC, INFO, IFF, ANTM, SMFG, XYL, HLT, UBER, CB, HBAN, ICE, KR, MRVL, PSA, SJR, STT, TSM, WM, TWTR, CTVA, CBRE, FIS, CPA, DVN, DOV, DD, EQR, EXPE, EXPD, FITB, GRMN, GPC, GPN, HPQ, HFC, ILMN, MAR, OKE, PAYX, SYY, TS, UBS, L, SHOP, NVCR, HPE, CARR, OTIS, ABB, ATVI, ALB, ALL, AON, ADSK, AVB, BXP, CTAS, GLW, DEO, EFX, IT, GSK, WELL, HST, IDXX, LYG, MDT, PGR, RF, RCI, SNY, SGEN, SPG, TRV, SWK, ZM, AMP, AZN, AVY, CVS, CRL, DLR, EXR, FAST, HIG, HP, HUM, IPG, JBHT, SJM, KEY, MKC, MTD, TAP, PFG, SBAC, SONY, SNPS, VFC, GWW, CMG, TMUS, LULU, MSCI, BUD, VRSK, GNRC, YNDX, VER, CTLT, SPOT, PLD, ASX, ARE, AJG, CIB, SAN, BNS, BLK, BWA, BMY, BF.B, CNC, CLX, CTSH, ESS, FISV, ING, NDAQ, NMR, NVO, OMC, PCAR, PPG, PWR, RELX, RMD, RCL, WPM, TD, UNP, WAB, WST, WDC, WLTW, EBAY, AWK, LEA, EPAM, PANW, PNR, WDAY, ANET, SYF, CFG, GDDY, ETSY, TRU, LW, DOCU, DELL, FOX, ANSS, BBY, CPB, COO, DHI, DRI, DRE, EA, HRL, ITT, ITW, IRM, JHX, LOW, MKTX, MLM, MAS, MXIM, NWL, NTRS, TLK, PHG, O, REGN, WRK, ROK, SKM, SNA, STE, TECH, TFX, TER, TXN, TRI, UDR, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VOD, VMC, WPP, WAT, ZBRA, SHG, MELI, TAK, DISCK, DG, ST, FRC, FLT, HCA, FBHS, IQV, XLRN, ALLE, HUBS, AXTA, PRAH, QRVO, TDOC, OKTA, ALXN, AIG, AME, BCE, BLL, BBVA, CHRW, CDNS, KMX, CE, LFC, CHT, TPR, CIG, CAG, COP, CS, CREE, CCI, XRAY, EMN, ETN, ENTG, FHN, FUL, PEAK, HMC, IP, KB, LPL, SR, LNC, MGM, MCHP, NFLX, NSC, NWN, PH, PUK, REG, RY, SAP, XPO, SMTC, SFL, SIRI, SYK, TTWO, TEF, TGI, UMC, WTI, WSO, WYNN, TEL, KDP, GM, RNG, ALLY, ZEN, KEYS, HWM, VICI, MMM, AGCO, AKAM, ALK, APH, ITUB, VIAC, LUMN, CERN, CHDN, CMC, ABEV, COST, KSU, EPM, NJR, NOK, PFE, PG, PHM, STM, DIS, WBK, WEX, BTG, BBDO, VEEV, CABO, BKR,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, NVDA, VZ, UNH, MRK, PYPL, T, HD, MA, PEP, ADBE, ACN, CMCSA, AVGO, MDLZ, TMO, AMGN, CSCO, ISRG, CRM, AXP, DHR, IBM, ORCL, AMAT, MS, NKE, QCOM, ZTS, GS, NVS, PNC, GILD, INTC, JNJ, JCI, KMB, MMC, TJX, COF, SCHW, GIS, INTU, LRCX, MU, BKNG, PRU, USB, ADP, TFC, EMR, EL, SPGI, MET, SHW, TGT, CHTR, NOW, TWLO, AMT, ECL, EIX, SRE, UPS, APTV, FB, ASML, AFL, A, BK, BSX, CHD, CI, ED, EW, MCO, SQ, IR, AMD, HES, BAC, CME, DE, EQIX, HSBC, INFO, IFF, ANTM, SMFG, XYL, HLT, UBER, CB, HBAN, ICE, KR, MRVL, PSA, SJR, STT, TSM, WM, TWTR, CTVA, CBRE, FIS, CPA, DVN, DOV, DD, EQR, EXPE, EXPD, FITB, GRMN, GPC, GPN, HPQ, HFC, ILMN, MAR, OKE, PAYX, SYY, TS, UBS, L, SHOP, NVCR, HPE, CARR, OTIS, ABB, ATVI, ALB, ALL, AON, ADSK, AVB, BXP, CTAS, GLW, DEO, EFX, IT, GSK, WELL, HST, IDXX, LYG, MDT, PGR, RF, RCI, SNY, SGEN, SPG, TRV, SWK, ZM, AMP, AZN, AVY, CVS, CRL, DLR, EXR, FAST, HIG, HP, HUM, IPG, JBHT, SJM, KEY, MKC, MTD, TAP, PFG, SBAC, SONY, SNPS, VFC, GWW, CMG, TMUS, LULU, MSCI, BUD, VRSK, GNRC, YNDX, VER, CTLT, SPOT, PLD, ASX, ARE, AJG, CIB, SAN, BNS, BLK, BWA, BMY, BF.B, CNC, CLX, CTSH, ESS, FISV, ING, NDAQ, NMR, NVO, OMC, PCAR, PPG, PWR, RELX, RMD, RCL, WPM, TD, UNP, WAB, WST, WDC, WLTW, EBAY, AWK, LEA, EPAM, PANW, PNR, WDAY, ANET, SYF, CFG, GDDY, ETSY, TRU, LW, DOCU, DELL, FOX, ANSS, BBY, CPB, COO, DHI, DRI, DRE, EA, HRL, ITT, ITW, IRM, JHX, LOW, MKTX, MLM, MAS, MXIM, NWL, NTRS, TLK, PHG, O, REGN, WRK, ROK, SKM, SNA, STE, TECH, TFX, TER, TXN, TRI, UDR, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VOD, VMC, WPP, WAT, ZBRA, SHG, MELI, TAK, DISCK, DG, ST, FRC, FLT, HCA, FBHS, IQV, XLRN, ALLE, HUBS, AXTA, PRAH, QRVO, TDOC, OKTA, ALXN, AIG, AME, BCE, BLL, BBVA, CHRW, CDNS, KMX, CE, LFC, CHT, TPR, CIG, CAG, COP, CS, CREE, CCI, XRAY, EMN, ETN, ENTG, FHN, FUL, PEAK, HMC, IP, KB, LPL, SR, LNC, MGM, MCHP, NFLX, NSC, NWN, PH, PUK, REG, RY, SAP, XPO, SMTC, SFL, SIRI, SYK, TTWO, TEF, TGI, UMC, WTI, WSO, WYNN, TEL, KDP, GM, RNG, ALLY, ZEN, KEYS, HWM, VICI, MMM, AGCO, AKAM, ALK, APH, ITUB, VIAC, LUMN, CERN, CHDN, CMC, ABEV, COST, KSU, EPM, NJR, NOK, PFE, PG, PHM, STM, DIS, WBK, WEX, BTG, BBDO, VEEV, CABO, BKR, Reduced Positions: JPM, SBUX, C, MCD, ABT, LLY, KO, ES, SLB, URI, BABA, ALGN, MUFG, ABBV, KHC, TM, BMO, CAT, AGR, K, KMI, MBT, YUM, BAX, AROC, TSLA, NGG, LH, WTRG, CL, AEG, UL, XLNX, ADI, ATO, BDX, BIIB, LEN, HOLX, FRT, CMA, ERIC, WBA, CSX, CAJ, MFG, DLTR, ODFL, LSTR, SLF, SXT, LOGI, AVNT, PKI,

JPM, SBUX, C, MCD, ABT, LLY, KO, ES, SLB, URI, BABA, ALGN, MUFG, ABBV, KHC, TM, BMO, CAT, AGR, K, KMI, MBT, YUM, BAX, AROC, TSLA, NGG, LH, WTRG, CL, AEG, UL, XLNX, ADI, ATO, BDX, BIIB, LEN, HOLX, FRT, CMA, ERIC, WBA, CSX, CAJ, MFG, DLTR, ODFL, LSTR, SLF, SXT, LOGI, AVNT, PKI, Sold Out: EQNR, WFC, HAL, CCJ, HSY, PDD, DFS, POOL, RS, FDX, CM, ENB, EOG, TCF, TU, LNG, HI, RACE, IVZ, AT, GORO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Starbucks Corp, Citigroup Inc, McDonald's Corp, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ethic Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ethic Inc. owns 564 stocks with a total value of $825 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ethic Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ethic+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,319 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 150,663 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,626 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,885 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.94% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 54,484 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.50%

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $603.418000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Woori Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 334,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 150,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.88%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3269.961800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 8,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2814.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 8,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.95%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2840.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 54,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $18.93 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.04.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.