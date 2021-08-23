Matrix Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF

- New Purchases: VTIP, DBB,
- Added Positions: JKF, JKH, JKG, JKI, JKK, JKL, XLE, XLB,
- Reduced Positions: WOOD, SCHF, SCHH, SCHX, VWO, SCHP, AGG, SCHA, VPU, SLV,
- Sold Out: EEM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Matrix Trust Co
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,826,412 shares, 18.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 1,186,177 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 397,356 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
- BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) - 574,227 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.57%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 662,738 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
Matrix Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 174,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)
Matrix Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.63 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $20.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 138,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)
Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 94.57%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 574,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 483.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 304,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 288.29%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 302,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (JKI)
Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in by 191.52%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 301,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 482.61%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 128,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)
Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.45%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 137,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of Matrix Trust Co.
