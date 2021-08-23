Logo
Matrix Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matrix Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, , Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Matrix Trust Co owns 20 stocks with a total value of $382 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matrix Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matrix+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matrix Trust Co
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,826,412 shares, 18.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  2. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 1,186,177 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 397,356 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
  4. BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) - 574,227 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.57%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 662,738 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Matrix Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 174,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Matrix Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.63 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $20.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 138,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 94.57%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 574,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 483.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 304,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 288.29%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 302,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (JKI)

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in by 191.52%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 301,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 482.61%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 128,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.45%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 137,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Matrix Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Matrix Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matrix Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matrix Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matrix Trust Co keeps buying
