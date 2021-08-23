Marcum Wealth, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF

New Purchases: BJAN, SMMV, ICSH, JMBS, PAVE, EIX, ICE, JEPI, SYY, COIN, SRC, MRNA, BUI, PTC, MTB, INTU, EMN, HES, LBRDK, YUMC, VICI, CMG, SPG, RSG, SHM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marcum Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Marcum Wealth, LLC owns 290 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 152,861 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 510,553 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.66% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 803,798 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.69% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 392,010 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 180,651 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $35.18. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 179,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.152300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $118.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.430200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 510,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $189.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.84%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.203100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 35.81%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $235 and $310.7, with an estimated average price of $272.54.

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.