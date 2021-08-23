Logo
Marcum Wealth, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Marcum Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marcum Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Marcum Wealth, LLC owns 290 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marcum Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marcum+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marcum Wealth, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 152,861 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 510,553 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.66%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 803,798 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.69%
  4. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 392,010 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 180,651 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January (BJAN)

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $35.18. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 179,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.152300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $118.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.430200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 510,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $189.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.84%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.203100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 35.81%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $235 and $310.7, with an estimated average price of $272.54.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marcum Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Marcum Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marcum Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marcum Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marcum Wealth, LLC keeps buying

