Pavion Blue Capital, LLC Buys Edison International, Boeing Co, PG&E Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Nuance Communications Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Edison International, Boeing Co, PG&E Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Carrier Global Corp, sells General Electric Co, Nuance Communications Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,381 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 205,851 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 35,716 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,206 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 87,899 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $217.660100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.