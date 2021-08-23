Pavion Blue Capital, LLC Buys Edison International, Boeing Co, PG&E Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Nuance Communications Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

- New Purchases: EIX, BA, PCG, OXY, CARR,
- Added Positions: CVX, AMZN, LLY, T, INTC, SPY, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, XLE, BRK.B, MSFT, BAC, HD, PEP, DIS, WMT, PG, AAPL, JPM, ABBV, UNH, UPS, AXP, KO, GOOG, YUMC, HOG, LBTYK, AMGN, SBUX, NOC, PSX, MCD, PFE, C,
- Sold Out: GE,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,381 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 205,851 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 35,716 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,206 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 87,899 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $217.660100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
