PYA Waltman Capital, LLC Buys Etsy Inc, NVR Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, General Electric Co, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: ETSY, GS, SAIC,
- Added Positions: NVR, LBRDK, MKL, QRTEA, PXH, CEF, TDG, BXMT, MTN, NOMD, AEM, DSL, VTR, DIS, FB, BA, MSFT, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, CHTR, ROST, POST, ESI, HL,
- Sold Out: GE, VO, IWD, VTV, HEI, IWF, VUG, AUY, VOO, VTI, EFA, IWM, ITOT,
For the details of PYA Waltman Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pya+waltman+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PYA Waltman Capital, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 126,653 shares, 18.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.02%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 95,778 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 150,190 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 601,522 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 9,244 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 23,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $403.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $94.45, with an estimated average price of $89.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVR Inc (NVR)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC added to a holding in NVR Inc by 79.42%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $5099.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 619 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.24, with an estimated average price of $137.68.
