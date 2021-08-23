Austin Private Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, iShares Gold

New Purchases: SCHJ, XSOE, IXG, IUSB, FNDX, COMT, SCHD, FALN, VEU, SCHG, EUSB, VXF, USXF, SCHP, ESML, SUSB, QUAL, FNDF, DMXF, FNDA, SUSA, SHOP, EFX, CRM, TGT, AMGN, VB, VBR, DFUS, RTX, LMT, ABNB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Global Financials ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Austin Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Austin Private Wealth, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 460,603 shares, 21.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 680,167 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.39% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 81,434 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 197,106 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 372,888 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.88%

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 140,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.436800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 151,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 46,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 47,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 60,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 117.39%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 680,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $320.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $27.14.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.