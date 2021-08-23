Austin Private Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, iShares Gold

- New Purchases: SCHJ, XSOE, IXG, IUSB, FNDX, COMT, SCHD, FALN, VEU, SCHG, EUSB, VXF, USXF, SCHP, ESML, SUSB, QUAL, FNDF, DMXF, FNDA, SUSA, SHOP, EFX, CRM, TGT, AMGN, VB, VBR, DFUS, RTX, LMT, ABNB,
- Added Positions: VTWO, VONE, VEA, EFV, EFG, SCZ, VWO, SPLG, ESGU, BSV, IVV, XLE, MUB, SCHA, GOVT, VLUE, MSFT, MTUM, IBM, DHR, IJH, AMZN, ESGD, JNJ, MDT, VIG, DIS, WMT, SPY, ESGE, IWO, CRWD, FB, TMO, PG, PEP, HD, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: FTEC, IAU, IGLB, USMV, XOM, MBB, FBHS, IWB, ORCL, DSI, D, TSLA, UNH, VZ, GOOG, PFE, JPM, INTC, HL, CMCSA, UNP, TXN, MRK, HON, PFF,
- Sold Out: IHI, EFAV, WEC, SUSC, USHY, CSCO,
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 460,603 shares, 21.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 680,167 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.39%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 81,434 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 197,106 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 372,888 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.88%
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 140,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.436800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 151,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 46,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 47,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 60,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 117.39%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 680,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $320.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $27.14.Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.
