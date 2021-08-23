Logo
XML Financial, LLC Buys Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April, Sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, General Electric Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company XML Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April, Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF -, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, General Electric Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Blackstone Inc, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XML Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, XML Financial, LLC owns 224 stocks with a total value of $454 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XML Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xml+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of XML Financial, LLC
  1. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 302,559 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 137,615 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 78,497 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  4. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 338,158 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 117,386 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
New Purchase: Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.49 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.087500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 253,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 148,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April (BAPR)

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.317400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 129,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - (EJAN)

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF -. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $30.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 110,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.585400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 35,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.25 and $98.78, with an estimated average price of $94.14. The stock is now traded at around $96.363000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 24,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $421.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 72.19%. The purchase prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of XML Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. XML Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. XML Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. XML Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that XML Financial, LLC keeps buying

