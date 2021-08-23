XML Financial, LLC Buys Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April, Sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, General Electric Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc

New Purchases: LVHD, INFL, BAPR, EJAN, SCHD, ONEY, DGRS, EMB, IJH, NIE, PREF, EBIZ, SVAL, OMC, ADM, UJAN, ITW, WMB, POCT, ABNB, ICLN, PYPL, WYNN, MUNI, TMO, TXN, NKE, UPS,

LVHD, INFL, BAPR, EJAN, SCHD, ONEY, DGRS, EMB, IJH, NIE, PREF, EBIZ, SVAL, OMC, ADM, UJAN, ITW, WMB, POCT, ABNB, ICLN, PYPL, WYNN, MUNI, TMO, TXN, NKE, UPS, Added Positions: DGRO, JKE, VGT, IWP, IWD, SCHV, BND, SCHG, IWM, IWS, GSLC, TIP, IJR, IWO, DOO, IYF, SPTM, IWF, VOT, CWB, IVV, AGG, SPLV, INTC, AGCO, CVX, RWO, KO, IWN, VYM, XLP, XSOE, JKG, ARKK, IWB, PTNQ, QQQ, GLD, EFA, AMZN, NSC, WPC, EMR, PFF, SBUX, IVW, LMT, HD, GOOGL, SCHP, SPYD, DES, VEU, IYW, MDY, GOOG, MSFT, OEF, IBM, HON, EGBN, DHR, VTI, PEP, PSEC, UNM, IWV, SPH, UAL, UNP, IGE, LYB, F, CAT, VTEB, BEPC, VTIP, CCL, KMX, BA, PM, NPV, DNP, GLAD, URI, ROP, QCOM, MRK, NVDA,

DGRO, JKE, VGT, IWP, IWD, SCHV, BND, SCHG, IWM, IWS, GSLC, TIP, IJR, IWO, DOO, IYF, SPTM, IWF, VOT, CWB, IVV, AGG, SPLV, INTC, AGCO, CVX, RWO, KO, IWN, VYM, XLP, XSOE, JKG, ARKK, IWB, PTNQ, QQQ, GLD, EFA, AMZN, NSC, WPC, EMR, PFF, SBUX, IVW, LMT, HD, GOOGL, SCHP, SPYD, DES, VEU, IYW, MDY, GOOG, MSFT, OEF, IBM, HON, EGBN, DHR, VTI, PEP, PSEC, UNM, IWV, SPH, UAL, UNP, IGE, LYB, F, CAT, VTEB, BEPC, VTIP, CCL, KMX, BA, PM, NPV, DNP, GLAD, URI, ROP, QCOM, MRK, NVDA, Reduced Positions: UNH, DIS, AAPL, AMWL, PG, D, SHM, MCD, RNP, MUB, DUK, IRM, JPM, JNJ, CRM, V, BDJ, TSLA, EEM, GSY, T, PFE, NEE, XOM, CSCO, CVS, BAC, MO, MMM, STZ, UA, FOCS, BOND, BP, SHYG,

UNH, DIS, AAPL, AMWL, PG, D, SHM, MCD, RNP, MUB, DUK, IRM, JPM, JNJ, CRM, V, BDJ, TSLA, EEM, GSY, T, PFE, NEE, XOM, CSCO, CVS, BAC, MO, MMM, STZ, UA, FOCS, BOND, BP, SHYG, Sold Out: BXMX, GE, BX, DON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April, Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF -, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, General Electric Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Blackstone Inc, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XML Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, XML Financial, LLC owns 224 stocks with a total value of $454 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XML Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xml+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 302,559 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 137,615 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 78,497 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 338,158 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 117,386 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.49 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.087500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 253,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 148,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.317400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 129,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF -. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $30.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 110,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.585400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 35,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.25 and $98.78, with an estimated average price of $94.14. The stock is now traded at around $96.363000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 24,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $421.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 72.19%. The purchase prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06.