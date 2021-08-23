Logo
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, ACV Auctions Inc, NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, ACV Auctions Inc, NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+charles+private+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC
  1. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 110,037 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 432.30%
  2. ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) - 410,534 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) - 315,175 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) - 301,922 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 43,313 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 689.09%
New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 410,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.16 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 315,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 301,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 58,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 57,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 47,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 432.30%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 110,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 689.09%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 43,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 935.38%. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1366.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 2,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 347.27%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 53,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 680.66%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 13,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 249.60%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 30,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC keeps buying
