One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, ACV Auctions Inc, NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

- New Purchases: ACVA, NETL, INFL, VEU, ICSH, BAC, RTX, VTI, TIP, IEUR, VBK, BOTZ, AWK, VBR, BMY, FB, FIW, XOM, GOOGL, IYG, MSB, SPYG, BRK.B, GOOG, JNJ, PG, ADBE, VIG, DIS, COST, MCD, SPY, QCOM, ADP, HOLX, PYPL, WMT, NSC, NKE, IBM, SCHV, PFF, NVDA, UNP, INTC, HD, ILF, ABMD, PAYX, SBUX, ABBV, HON, LRCX, AMT, CSCO, SQ, MO, T, IWV, CMCSA, PFE, IWF, MRK, PEP, ORCL, TXN, UNH, DVY, BCSF, LOW, TMO, LIT, BA, VZ, NOC, MMM,
- Added Positions: ARKK, VTV, TPL, ARKG, VUG, AAPL, VCIT, XLK, ARKW, JPST, SPSB, XLV, XLC, XLY, XLF, AAXJ, JPM, AMZN, LQD, MSFT, IEI, VPL, XLE, EZU, ABT, XLI, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: IWM,
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 110,037 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 432.30%
- ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) - 410,534 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) - 315,175 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) - 301,922 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 43,313 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 689.09%
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 410,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.16 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 315,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 301,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 58,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 57,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 47,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 432.30%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 110,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 689.09%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 43,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 935.38%. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1366.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 2,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 347.27%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 53,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 680.66%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 13,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 249.60%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 30,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.
