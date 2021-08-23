Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys Performance Food Group Co, Citigroup Inc, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Cisco Systems Inc, Enbridge Inc

New Purchases: PFGC, C,

PFGC, C, Added Positions: TJX, AMZN, BAC, ZBH, CL, ABT, PYPL, MSFT, AAPL, USB, ECL, FISV, ZTS, FMC, LUV, SSNC, PEP, VRSK, WPC, AMGN, AMT,

TJX, AMZN, BAC, ZBH, CL, ABT, PYPL, MSFT, AAPL, USB, ECL, FISV, ZTS, FMC, LUV, SSNC, PEP, VRSK, WPC, AMGN, AMT, Reduced Positions: COST, QCOM, JNJ, ENB, MKSI, VZ, ARCC, SLQD, SPY, BRK.B, DGRO, GBDC,

COST, QCOM, JNJ, ENB, MKSI, VZ, ARCC, SLQD, SPY, BRK.B, DGRO, GBDC, Sold Out: EPD, CSCO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Performance Food Group Co, Citigroup Inc, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Cisco Systems Inc, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 27,457 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,578 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 18,845 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,988 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% Linde PLC (LIN) - 23,585 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 54,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 29,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.