Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys Performance Food Group Co, Citigroup Inc, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Cisco Systems Inc, Enbridge Inc

- New Purchases: PFGC, C,
- Added Positions: TJX, AMZN, BAC, ZBH, CL, ABT, PYPL, MSFT, AAPL, USB, ECL, FISV, ZTS, FMC, LUV, SSNC, PEP, VRSK, WPC, AMGN, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: COST, QCOM, JNJ, ENB, MKSI, VZ, ARCC, SLQD, SPY, BRK.B, DGRO, GBDC,
- Sold Out: EPD, CSCO,
For the details of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ayrshire+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 27,457 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,578 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 18,845 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,988 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 23,585 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 54,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 29,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ayrshire Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment