Dohj, Llc Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: IWL, SMLV, SLV, ESML, DXC, MRO, RWO, FANG, HES, RWX, DVN, FTNT, ESGU, NUE,
- Added Positions: VO, TIP, IJR, XLRE, IWV, IEFA, SPEM, LQD, VEU, VTV, HYG, EEM, SCZ, MUB, DGRO, ESGD, IJS, IJJ, IJT, MDY, YUM, QQQ, TGT, TRV, VXUS, PLD, IXUS, BYND,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, USMV, IAU, EFAV, IAGG, GOOGL, DIS, CSCO, INTC, MSFT, WM, MMM, V, JNJ, ADBE, AMZN, CMCSA, UNH, FB, AAPL, BRK.B, CVX, NVDA, CMI, INTU, FISV, CTAS, KO, NKE, AWK, ICF, HD, JPM, EEMV, BNDX, ADSK, A, PAYX, SPGI, SBUX, BKNG,
- Sold Out: MBB, T, IVV, SMB,
These are the top 5 holdings of DOHJ, LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 204,357 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 98,466 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 44,837 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.54%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 73,090 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.89%
- iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 80,252 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $107.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 80,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $117.06, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $113.418700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 13,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $243.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 44,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 268.44%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 30,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.89%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 73,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 696.61%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.796800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 45,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 171.07%. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $264.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 8,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 135,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (SMB)
Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $18.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of DOHJ, LLC.
1. DOHJ, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DOHJ, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DOHJ, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DOHJ, LLC keeps buying
