Silversage Advisors Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silversage Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Silversage Advisors owns 6 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 2,722 shares, 30.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 1,019 shares, 24.77% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 818 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,015 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 375 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

Silversage Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $269.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.33%. The holding were 2,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silversage Advisors initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $655.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.77%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silversage Advisors initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.41%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silversage Advisors initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $708.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.58%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silversage Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.3%. The holding were 888 shares as of 2021-06-30.