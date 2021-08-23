Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, KLA Corp, TransUnion, Sells IHS Markit, iShares Gold Trust, Aon PLC

New Purchases: KLAC, ULTA, TXRH, WLTW, FLGB, YYY, KBWD, FLBR, EFV, EFG, ESGE, INTC, BIDU, HUYA, IXG, ASML, SNY, HEI.A, RIO, SE, STNE, SPT, PEP, NVO, NVDA, DPZ, CHKP, ICLK, BCS,

IVV, TRU, UI, ICE, MKTX, TYL, ADBE, ANSS, VEEV, FBND, ADSK, PAYC, ESE, BDX, FISV, ROCK, CCMP, DG, ABT, BAX, TTEK, LDOS, ENZL, APH, CSGP, MDT, PKI, APD, HON, CRM, UNP, VRSK, EIDO, EPHE, FLJP, AMZN, BLK, CACI, CTAS, KO, DEO, DUK, FDS, FICO, JKHY, JNJ, SPGI, PAYX, PFE, PG, ROL, VZ, USA, BR, IBKR, SSNC, ZTS, ICLR, JD, BABA, MMM, ASX, AMGN, TFC, BHP, ITUB, BRK.B, BF.B, CASY, CVCO, CNP, CMCSA, CMP, DE, D, ENB, XOM, FE, FMX, GIS, GPC, TV, HDB, WELL, HD, IBN, JPM, LEN, LYV, LMT, MCD, MTD, MSFT, ORCL, LIN, SAP, SBUX, TMO, UL, UPS, MLCO, ARCO, GWRE, SRC, WIX, HLT, BKI, ALC, ASAI, NOBL, Reduced Positions: IAU, AON, IWP, GOOG, BIL, TGT, AVY, IQV, TTEC, FB, CSL, TSCO, PYPL, FRC, MMC, FCN, EWO, NOC, VRSN, EWD, AJG, FWRD, MMS, EWQ, EWN, EWC, IDXX, UNH, EWY, BRO, EPOL, HBI, EWA, CZR, KEYS, DIA, JBHT, EWG, EWH, TXN, EWI, SHW, ROP, EWL, EWW, INDA, SMIN, THD, EWP, EWS, AAPL, CBRE, WFC, COLM, TTC, NVR, MORN, VUG, ATKR, BBVA, KMX, CRL, ABEV, COST, EWT, MKL, MCHP, MU, ORLY, TSM, USB, MTN, VMC, KKR, LBRDK, BOND, NTRA, BIPC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, KLA Corp, TransUnion, Ulta Beauty Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, sells IHS Markit, iShares Gold Trust, Aon PLC, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc owns 269 stocks with a total value of $728 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 656,419 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.76% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,443 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,189 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.63% Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,314 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ) - 333,378 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $329.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 18,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $371.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 16,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 58,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $220.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 21,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $25.119900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 175,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Amplify High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.21 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $17.349000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 91,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.63%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 45,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in TransUnion by 288.35%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $118.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 69,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Ubiquiti Inc by 92.83%. The purchase prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94. The stock is now traded at around $309.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $477.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $482.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 55.82%. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $365.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93.