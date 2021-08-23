Logo
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, KLA Corp, TransUnion, Sells IHS Markit, iShares Gold Trust, Aon PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, KLA Corp, TransUnion, Ulta Beauty Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, sells IHS Markit, iShares Gold Trust, Aon PLC, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc owns 269 stocks with a total value of $728 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marks+group+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc
  1. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 656,419 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.76%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,443 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.63%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,189 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.63%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,314 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
  5. Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ) - 333,378 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $329.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 18,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $371.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 16,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 58,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $220.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 21,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $25.119900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 175,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Amplify High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.21 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $17.349000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 91,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.63%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 45,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TransUnion (TRU)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in TransUnion by 288.35%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $118.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 69,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Ubiquiti Inc by 92.83%. The purchase prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94. The stock is now traded at around $309.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $477.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $482.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 55.82%. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $365.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Sold Out: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Gartner Inc (IT)

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc. Also check out:

1. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc keeps buying
