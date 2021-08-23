Fusion Capital, LLC Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Newmont Corp, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, AT&T Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

- New Purchases: XLB, NEM, NVDA, CAH, SPY, PYPL,
- Added Positions: VTWO, VUG, VOT, MSFT, BBL, BA, XOM, CSCO, AMGN, USB, LLY, UPS, HD, JPM, CAT, IWD, BAC, FDN, TROW, JNJ, WYNN, LOW, AMZN, WMT, SCHD, SCHG, VYM, ABBV, V, VZ, SO, NFLX, GOOGL, CVX, SBUX, NSC, VTI, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: T, MINT, TOTL, SRLN, LQD, VCSH, XLK, IVW, FV, IGSB, BSV, XLF, KRE, SCHA, SCHX, SPYG, VBK, PG, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: EEM, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fusion Capital, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,238 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 85,158 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,842 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 85,251 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.01%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 130,898 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 58,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 46,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 105.01%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 85,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $217.660100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 44.73%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
