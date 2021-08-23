Logo
Fusion Capital, LLC Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Newmont Corp, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, AT&T Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fusion Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Newmont Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, AT&T Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, General Electric Co, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fusion Capital, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fusion Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fusion+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fusion Capital, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,238 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 85,158 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,842 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  4. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 85,251 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.01%
  5. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 130,898 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 58,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 46,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 105.01%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 85,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $217.660100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 44.73%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fusion Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Fusion Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fusion Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fusion Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fusion Capital, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
