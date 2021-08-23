Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SVB Financial Group, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells , Illumina Inc, Abiomed Inc

New Purchases: SIVB, GNRC, GS, TSCO, WM, WMB, ALL, CPE, MLM, MPWR, DOCU, SNOW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SVB Financial Group, Generac Holdings Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells , Illumina Inc, Abiomed Inc, Align Technology Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Davidson Capital Management Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,562 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 633,317 shares, 16.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 51,649 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 200,935 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.90% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 155,370 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $565.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $411.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $196.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $403.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 23,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.90%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.585400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 200,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 64.67%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $79.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67. The stock is now traded at around $475.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $482.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $553.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $167.25 and $246.31, with an estimated average price of $210.42.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05.