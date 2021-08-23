Logo
Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SVB Financial Group, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells , Illumina Inc, Abiomed Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Davidson Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SVB Financial Group, Generac Holdings Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells , Illumina Inc, Abiomed Inc, Align Technology Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Davidson Capital Management Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Davidson Capital Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Davidson Capital Management Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,562 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 633,317 shares, 16.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 51,649 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 200,935 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.90%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 155,370 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $565.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $411.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $196.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $403.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 23,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.90%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.585400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 200,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 64.67%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $79.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67. The stock is now traded at around $475.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $482.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $553.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.

Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $167.25 and $246.31, with an estimated average price of $210.42.

Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9.

Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Davidson Capital Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Davidson Capital Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Davidson Capital Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Davidson Capital Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Davidson Capital Management Inc. keeps buying
