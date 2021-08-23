Inspire Advisors, LLC Buys Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF, Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF, Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, , UnitedHealth Group Inc

New Purchases: RISN, ISMD, IBD, WWJD, BLES, BIBL, VGLT, PHYS, GLRY, CNP, BRG, V, SPB, FEVR, OI, KLAC, AVGO, PLTR, BEEM, PANW, ANAT, FLR, COG, APH, AGNC, MSFT, HLF, PSA, WPC, NYCB, APTS, OCGN,

RISN, ISMD, IBD, WWJD, BLES, BIBL, VGLT, PHYS, GLRY, CNP, BRG, V, SPB, FEVR, OI, KLAC, AVGO, PLTR, BEEM, PANW, ANAT, FLR, COG, APH, AGNC, MSFT, HLF, PSA, WPC, NYCB, APTS, OCGN, Added Positions: FSK, BNGO, ADI, LEN, NLY, BRK.B, CTXR, PBCT, NNDM, VTI, TGT, SSNC, ALXN, CIM, CAT, BA, AAPL, NIO, SMFG, BND, XEL,

FSK, BNGO, ADI, LEN, NLY, BRK.B, CTXR, PBCT, NNDM, VTI, TGT, SSNC, ALXN, CIM, CAT, BA, AAPL, NIO, SMFG, BND, XEL, Reduced Positions: VGIT, UNH, SNPS, JCI, NOW, PHM, NI, PLD, IEF, USRT, NVDA, SPLK, OKE, LOW, GNW, SENS, LRCX, NUE, VMBS, IBB, MCHP, IT, USM, LMT, SHW, ICL, ENTG, DHI,

VGIT, UNH, SNPS, JCI, NOW, PHM, NI, PLD, IEF, USRT, NVDA, SPLK, OKE, LOW, GNW, SENS, LRCX, NUE, VMBS, IBB, MCHP, IT, USM, LMT, SHW, ICL, ENTG, DHI, Sold Out: FSKR, CE, MKC, PM, UNP, CSCO, AFL, IVV, ITW, EQT, TWO, MFA, SIFY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF, Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF, Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Inspire International ESG ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, , UnitedHealth Group Inc, Celanese Corp, Synopsys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inspire Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Inspire Advisors, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Inspire Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inspire+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN) - 3,157,633 shares, 29.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD) - 1,016,083 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD) - 1,374,358 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) - 965,177 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES) - 803,277 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. New Position

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.87%. The holding were 3,157,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.15%. The holding were 1,016,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.76%. The holding were 1,374,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Inspire International ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.558100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11%. The holding were 965,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Global Hope ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.06 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.18%. The holding were 803,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $44.934900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 486,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 158.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 231,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bionano Genomics Inc by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $4.41 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $6.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 357,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $103.431700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 34.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 78,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.