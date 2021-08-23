Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Buys Fox Corp, Ballys Corp, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Gogo Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: FOX, BALY, ASPC, BUR, DOYU, GAMCU, BOAS,
- Added Positions: ATSG, NNI, PYPL, HUYA,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, LBTYA, LBRDA, INSM,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, GOGO, SPY,
For the details of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sycale+advisors+%28ny%29+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC
- Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 1,225,403 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.42%
- Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 365,367 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.23%
- Fox Corp (FOX) - 629,600 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 123,179 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,071 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57%
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.94%. The holding were 629,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 277,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alpha Capital Acquisition Co (ASPC)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 461,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 268,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Golden Arrow Merger Corp (GAMCU)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 1,225,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC. Also check out:
1. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment