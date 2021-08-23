Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Buys Fox Corp, Ballys Corp, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Gogo Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Buys Fox Corp, Ballys Corp, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Gogo Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fox Corp, Ballys Corp, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Alpha Capital Acquisition Co, Burford Capital, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Gogo Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sycale+advisors+%28ny%29+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC
  1. Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 1,225,403 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.42%
  2. Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 365,367 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.23%
  3. Fox Corp (FOX) - 629,600 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 123,179 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,071 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57%
New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOX)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.94%. The holding were 629,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 277,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alpha Capital Acquisition Co (ASPC)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 461,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 268,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Golden Arrow Merger Corp (GAMCU)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 1,225,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC. Also check out:

1. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider