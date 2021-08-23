Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Buys Fox Corp, Ballys Corp, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Gogo Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: FOX, BALY, ASPC, BUR, DOYU, GAMCU, BOAS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fox Corp, Ballys Corp, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Alpha Capital Acquisition Co, Burford Capital, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Gogo Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 1,225,403 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.42% Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 365,367 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.23% Fox Corp (FOX) - 629,600 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 123,179 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,071 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57%

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.94%. The holding were 629,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 277,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 461,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 268,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 1,225,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.