StrongBox Wealth, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, i

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SVB Financial Group, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StrongBox Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, StrongBox Wealth, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 77,578 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.32% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,334 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 50,014 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 129,581 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.54% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 133,250 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 38,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $565.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 2230.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.54 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $101.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 52,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 522.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 23,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $269.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 110.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $314.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $177.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.