StrongBox Wealth, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, i

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

StrongBox Wealth, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, i

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company StrongBox Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SVB Financial Group, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StrongBox Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, StrongBox Wealth, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of StrongBox Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strongbox+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of StrongBox Wealth, LLC
  1. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 77,578 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.32%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,334 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 50,014 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 129,581 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.54%
  5. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 133,250 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
New Purchase: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 38,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $565.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 2230.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.54 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $101.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 52,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 522.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 23,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $269.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 110.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $314.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $177.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of StrongBox Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. StrongBox Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. StrongBox Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. StrongBox Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that StrongBox Wealth, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider