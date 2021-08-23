Verdad Advisers, LP Buys Precision Drilling Corp, Genesco Inc, Sterling Construction Co Inc, Sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, WestRock Co

New Purchases: PDS, GCO, STRL, LQD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Precision Drilling Corp, Genesco Inc, Sterling Construction Co Inc, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, WestRock Co, Primoris Services Corp, ACCO Brands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verdad Advisers, LP. As of 2021Q2, Verdad Advisers, LP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 120,000 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.12% Marcus Corp (MCS) - 217,700 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.23% Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) - 100,000 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) - 175,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.57% ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC) - 1,409,778 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.77%

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.18%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Genesco Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $54.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc by 117.03%. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $1.84, with an estimated average price of $1.49. The stock is now traded at around $1.202600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 924,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Salem Media Group Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $1.75 and $3.11, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $2.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 828,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $8.88.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in ASGN Inc. The sale prices were between $93.18 and $109.4, with an estimated average price of $102.03.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in GMS Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.33.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $27.91.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The sale prices were between $20.21 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $23.75.