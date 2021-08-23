Verdad Advisers, LP Buys Precision Drilling Corp, Genesco Inc, Sterling Construction Co Inc, Sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, WestRock Co

- New Purchases: PDS, GCO, STRL, LQD,
- Added Positions: ALJJ, SALM,
- Reduced Positions: AEO, BLDR, WRK, PRIM, CMC, MCS, DXC, ACI, BHC, TILE, RYI, AAN, ARC, DSKE, HYG,
- Sold Out: ACCO, ASGN, GMS, MCFT, PVH, MTW, KRA, AMWD, IMKTA, AMKR, PRG, MTH, KBH, CMTL, LKQ, CNO, CVGI, CLW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Verdad Advisers, LP
- DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 120,000 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.12%
- Marcus Corp (MCS) - 217,700 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.23%
- Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) - 100,000 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) - 175,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.57%
- ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC) - 1,409,778 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.77%
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.18%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genesco Inc (GCO)
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Genesco Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $54.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL)
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ALJ Regional Holdings Inc (ALJJ)
Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc by 117.03%. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $1.84, with an estimated average price of $1.49. The stock is now traded at around $1.202600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 924,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salem Media Group Inc (SALM)
Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Salem Media Group Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $1.75 and $3.11, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $2.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 828,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $8.88.Sold Out: ASGN Inc (ASGN)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in ASGN Inc. The sale prices were between $93.18 and $109.4, with an estimated average price of $102.03.Sold Out: GMS Inc (GMS)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in GMS Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.33.Sold Out: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $27.91.Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7.Sold Out: Manitowoc Co Inc (MTW)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The sale prices were between $20.21 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $23.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of Verdad Advisers, LP.
1. Verdad Advisers, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Verdad Advisers, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Verdad Advisers, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Verdad Advisers, LP keeps buying
