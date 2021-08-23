Verdad Advisers, LP Buys Precision Drilling Corp, Genesco Inc, Sterling Construction Co Inc, Sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, WestRock Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Verdad Advisers, LP Buys Precision Drilling Corp, Genesco Inc, Sterling Construction Co Inc, Sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, WestRock Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Verdad Advisers, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Precision Drilling Corp, Genesco Inc, Sterling Construction Co Inc, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, WestRock Co, Primoris Services Corp, ACCO Brands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verdad Advisers, LP. As of 2021Q2, Verdad Advisers, LP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Verdad Advisers, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verdad+advisers%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Verdad Advisers, LP
  1. DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 120,000 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.12%
  2. Marcus Corp (MCS) - 217,700 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.23%
  3. Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) - 100,000 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) - 175,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.57%
  5. ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC) - 1,409,778 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.77%
New Purchase: Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.18%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genesco Inc (GCO)

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Genesco Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $54.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL)

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ALJ Regional Holdings Inc (ALJJ)

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc by 117.03%. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $1.84, with an estimated average price of $1.49. The stock is now traded at around $1.202600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 924,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salem Media Group Inc (SALM)

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Salem Media Group Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $1.75 and $3.11, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $2.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 828,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO)

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $8.88.

Sold Out: ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in ASGN Inc. The sale prices were between $93.18 and $109.4, with an estimated average price of $102.03.

Sold Out: GMS Inc (GMS)

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in GMS Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.33.

Sold Out: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $27.91.

Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7.

Sold Out: Manitowoc Co Inc (MTW)

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The sale prices were between $20.21 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $23.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Verdad Advisers, LP. Also check out:

1. Verdad Advisers, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Verdad Advisers, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Verdad Advisers, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Verdad Advisers, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider