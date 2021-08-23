Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

- New Purchases: FCTR, DEED, USB, FTGC, UCON, VEEV, NUBD, FEU, USXF, DMXF, NULG, NULV, FEMB, EUSB, NUDM, ESML, NUSC, PPTY, EMXF, BGRN, RFDI, PAVE, FAAR, XSOE, FMF, FXD, EMNT, HLAL, OUNZ, VSGX, FPXI, CORP, ESGV, SCHZ, SPSB, AOR, AGGY, XLSR, WEC,
- Added Positions: SPEM, GUNR, LMBS, VGK, VPL, SCHX, VOO, SCHR, JPST, VNQI, VB, SPY, VO, VIGI, VWO, IEUR, BWZ, FTSL, MUB, VNQ, FIXD, IPAC, QCLN, IEMG, BNDX, BND, ICLN, BOND, VXF, VGIT, VEA, SCHM, GLDM, SPAB, FUMB, SCHE, SCHC, IJH, GLD, AMZN, VGLT, VYM, VYMI, SUSB, IXC, IVOO, IJR, BWX, ACWV, EXAS, SPTL, FEX, DIV, DIS, JPM, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: DFEB, SLQD, SPDW, GWX, HYLS, FTSM, AGG, SPSM, NUHY, NUEM, EWX, VTEB, FVD, BRK.B, FTA, LQD, SUB, SUSC, GOOGL, FMB, FEP, GOOG, NVDA, VTI, VTV, VUG, ESGU, EPS,
- Sold Out: FTCS, SCHP, SPMD, IAU, SCZ, PDBC, VIG, SCHA, FDN, GLTR, QQQ, IGIB, SDY, RWR, FBT, SIZE,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 325,250 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 315,770 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 296,289 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.13%
- First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) - 295,652 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 145,335 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.73%
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.854500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 295,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.055100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 246,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 86,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.147600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 140,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 118,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 8,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 185,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 60.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 114,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.430200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.17 and $57.07, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 72,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.
