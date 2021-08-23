Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, U.S. Bancorp, FIRST TR EXCH VII, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walkner+condon+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 325,250 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  2. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 315,770 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 296,289 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.13%
  4. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) - 295,652 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 145,335 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.73%
New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.854500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 295,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.055100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 246,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 86,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.147600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 140,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 118,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 8,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 185,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 60.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 114,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.430200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.17 and $57.07, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 72,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider