Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Buys Waldencast Acquisition Corp, XP Inc, Alpha Capital Acquisition Co, Sells StoneCo, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Waldencast Acquisition Corp, XP Inc, Alpha Capital Acquisition Co, Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp, Arco Platform, sells StoneCo, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q2, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.89%. The holding were 2,937,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 1,149,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 226,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.659000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 2,171,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.