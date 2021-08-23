Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Buys Waldencast Acquisition Corp, XP Inc, Alpha Capital Acquisition Co, Sells StoneCo, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

- New Purchases: WALDU, ASPCU, VLATU, ARCE, PBR, EWZ,
- Added Positions: XP, MELI,
- Reduced Positions: STNE, ACWI,
For the details of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sharp+capital+gestora+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.
- XP Inc (XP) - 2,171,253 shares, 27.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.05%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 57,829 shares, 26.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 519,027 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.6%
- Waldencast Acquisition Corp (WALDU) - 2,937,766 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 281,767 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.76%
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.89%. The holding were 2,937,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alpha Capital Acquisition Co (ASPCU)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 1,149,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp (VLATU)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 226,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.659000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 2,171,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.
