Bellwether Advisors, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January, Sells Discover Financial Services, SVB Financial Group, Etsy Inc

- New Purchases: PAPR, PJAN, PSEP, PJUN, PAUG, BDEC, WDC, CZR, HPE, IT, FTNT, POCT, BJAN, KKR, RJF, PFG, BX, FSK, MGM, BSEP, BAPR, EFX, J, PMAR, CRL, BMAR, OLN, AA, LRGF, TROX, BJUN, LPX, NUE, BAUG, BOCT, FCOR, MSOS, CIR, ORI, QS, XTN, DSP, MYI, MRNA, BJK, VKQ, EVRG, AMLP, DMF, AOR, NOBL, SPHD, ILTB, AGIO, PATH, PEJ, BEN, BCC, VCEL, REGL, SMDV, CSWI, INMD, FCX, AVLR, CDAY, BCI, MORF, AYX, DT, VIR, BETZ, HDV, PPD, NDSN, OI, NARI, NKLA, IAC, POOL, AVIR, FBHS, BUZZ, LGND, OGN, RFI, SDOG,
- Added Positions: XLK, XLY, HUBS, HPQ, STX, PRU, AMP, C, ON, RCL, F, JCI, DE, CAT, IVW, IEFA, QQQ, VTI, VOO, IJT, TSLA, IJR, ESGU, AMZN, MSFT, ESGD, AMRS, TWTR, EFA, ESGE, ITA, LYB, EEM, FEU, EMB, MO, RWR, SCHE, IJJ, IJS, ADM, GOOGL, IDV, IYR, IVE, SOXL, VONG, HYG, NVAX, PRFZ,
- Reduced Positions: ETSY, ALLY, CVNA, USIG, ROKU, URI, PH, IXUS, XLI, EFAV, USMV, BMY, XLF, IXN, CERN, PTON, MTUM, AGG, COF, FLOT, IBB, XLB, ISTB, SHW, ITOT, GOVT, EEMV, AAPL, IUSB, LMT, IGSB, SHY, MLM, QUAL, QRVO, EFG, IAU, HRL, UNP, WY, JPM, BLK, DEM, VOD, UNIT, SBUX, VCYT, TLH, NOC, IEI, PFE, HEFA, T, HEZU, MELI, IEF, TLT, VZ, DTE, SPYG, UNH, ZTS, GOLD, DES, WAB, IGMS, PACB, HII, GIM, DVY, VTRS, PEAK, CMCSA, SPSB, DNLI, GE, FB, WHR, BAX, TAK, IGLB, BND, SNAP, DGX, CORT, MRK, AGNC,
- Sold Out: DFS, SIVB, AMAT, NET, CRWD, FSKR, ZBRA, LYFT, CLF, MDB, PENN, CC, LTHM, ATI, TSE, AOA, ZEN, CVX, NXPI, TTD, ALB, KWEB, RARE, SPYV, REGI, KWR, FXI, ARNC, PINS, FATE, KOD, TWST, CPRT, GTX, MRTX, INSP, CXW, TT, NTLA, CDNA,
For the details of Bellwether Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bellwether+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bellwether Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,093 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 91,342 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.69%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 146,758 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 235,846 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 73,746 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $28.749900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 215,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.752400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 146,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September (PSEP)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $28.74 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 136,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF June (PJUN)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF June. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $31.06, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $31.425100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 67,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August (PAUG)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $28.95 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.18. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 71,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December (BDEC)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 50,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 136.69%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 91,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 202.38%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $179.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 39,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 280.07%. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $671.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HP Inc (HPQ)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 17691.45%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 54,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 9752.13%. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 6391.61%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bellwether Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Bellwether Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bellwether Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bellwether Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bellwether Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment