Bellwether Advisors, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January, Sells Discover Financial Services, SVB Financial Group, Etsy Inc

New Purchases: PAPR, PJAN, PSEP, PJUN, PAUG, BDEC, WDC, CZR, HPE, IT, FTNT, POCT, BJAN, KKR, RJF, PFG, BX, FSK, MGM, BSEP, BAPR, EFX, J, PMAR, CRL, BMAR, OLN, AA, LRGF, TROX, BJUN, LPX, NUE, BAUG, BOCT, FCOR, MSOS, CIR, ORI, QS, XTN, DSP, MYI, MRNA, BJK, VKQ, EVRG, AMLP, DMF, AOR, NOBL, SPHD, ILTB, AGIO, PATH, PEJ, BEN, BCC, VCEL, REGL, SMDV, CSWI, INMD, FCX, AVLR, CDAY, BCI, MORF, AYX, DT, VIR, BETZ, HDV, PPD, NDSN, OI, NARI, NKLA, IAC, POOL, AVIR, FBHS, BUZZ, LGND, OGN, RFI, SDOG,

PAPR, PJAN, PSEP, PJUN, PAUG, BDEC, WDC, CZR, HPE, IT, FTNT, POCT, BJAN, KKR, RJF, PFG, BX, FSK, MGM, BSEP, BAPR, EFX, J, PMAR, CRL, BMAR, OLN, AA, LRGF, TROX, BJUN, LPX, NUE, BAUG, BOCT, FCOR, MSOS, CIR, ORI, QS, XTN, DSP, MYI, MRNA, BJK, VKQ, EVRG, AMLP, DMF, AOR, NOBL, SPHD, ILTB, AGIO, PATH, PEJ, BEN, BCC, VCEL, REGL, SMDV, CSWI, INMD, FCX, AVLR, CDAY, BCI, MORF, AYX, DT, VIR, BETZ, HDV, PPD, NDSN, OI, NARI, NKLA, IAC, POOL, AVIR, FBHS, BUZZ, LGND, OGN, RFI, SDOG, Added Positions: XLK, XLY, HUBS, HPQ, STX, PRU, AMP, C, ON, RCL, F, JCI, DE, CAT, IVW, IEFA, QQQ, VTI, VOO, IJT, TSLA, IJR, ESGU, AMZN, MSFT, ESGD, AMRS, TWTR, EFA, ESGE, ITA, LYB, EEM, FEU, EMB, MO, RWR, SCHE, IJJ, IJS, ADM, GOOGL, IDV, IYR, IVE, SOXL, VONG, HYG, NVAX, PRFZ,

XLK, XLY, HUBS, HPQ, STX, PRU, AMP, C, ON, RCL, F, JCI, DE, CAT, IVW, IEFA, QQQ, VTI, VOO, IJT, TSLA, IJR, ESGU, AMZN, MSFT, ESGD, AMRS, TWTR, EFA, ESGE, ITA, LYB, EEM, FEU, EMB, MO, RWR, SCHE, IJJ, IJS, ADM, GOOGL, IDV, IYR, IVE, SOXL, VONG, HYG, NVAX, PRFZ, Reduced Positions: ETSY, ALLY, CVNA, USIG, ROKU, URI, PH, IXUS, XLI, EFAV, USMV, BMY, XLF, IXN, CERN, PTON, MTUM, AGG, COF, FLOT, IBB, XLB, ISTB, SHW, ITOT, GOVT, EEMV, AAPL, IUSB, LMT, IGSB, SHY, MLM, QUAL, QRVO, EFG, IAU, HRL, UNP, WY, JPM, BLK, DEM, VOD, UNIT, SBUX, VCYT, TLH, NOC, IEI, PFE, HEFA, T, HEZU, MELI, IEF, TLT, VZ, DTE, SPYG, UNH, ZTS, GOLD, DES, WAB, IGMS, PACB, HII, GIM, DVY, VTRS, PEAK, CMCSA, SPSB, DNLI, GE, FB, WHR, BAX, TAK, IGLB, BND, SNAP, DGX, CORT, MRK, AGNC,

ETSY, ALLY, CVNA, USIG, ROKU, URI, PH, IXUS, XLI, EFAV, USMV, BMY, XLF, IXN, CERN, PTON, MTUM, AGG, COF, FLOT, IBB, XLB, ISTB, SHW, ITOT, GOVT, EEMV, AAPL, IUSB, LMT, IGSB, SHY, MLM, QUAL, QRVO, EFG, IAU, HRL, UNP, WY, JPM, BLK, DEM, VOD, UNIT, SBUX, VCYT, TLH, NOC, IEI, PFE, HEFA, T, HEZU, MELI, IEF, TLT, VZ, DTE, SPYG, UNH, ZTS, GOLD, DES, WAB, IGMS, PACB, HII, GIM, DVY, VTRS, PEAK, CMCSA, SPSB, DNLI, GE, FB, WHR, BAX, TAK, IGLB, BND, SNAP, DGX, CORT, MRK, AGNC, Sold Out: DFS, SIVB, AMAT, NET, CRWD, FSKR, ZBRA, LYFT, CLF, MDB, PENN, CC, LTHM, ATI, TSE, AOA, ZEN, CVX, NXPI, TTD, ALB, KWEB, RARE, SPYV, REGI, KWR, FXI, ARNC, PINS, FATE, KOD, TWST, CPRT, GTX, MRTX, INSP, CXW, TT, NTLA, CDNA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September, sells Discover Financial Services, SVB Financial Group, Etsy Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellwether Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bellwether Advisors, LLC owns 447 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bellwether Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bellwether+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,093 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 91,342 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.69% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 146,758 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 235,846 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 73,746 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $28.749900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 215,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.752400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 146,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $28.74 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 136,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF June. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $31.06, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $31.425100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 67,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $28.95 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.18. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 71,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 50,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 136.69%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 91,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 202.38%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $179.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 39,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 280.07%. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $671.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 17691.45%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 54,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 9752.13%. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 6391.61%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.