KWB Wealth Buys SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, Sells

New Purchases: SPMB, MDYV, SHAG, PDN, VIOV,

SPMB, MDYV, SHAG, PDN, VIOV, Reduced Positions: EIX, AGG, VMBS, BRK.B,

EIX, AGG, VMBS, BRK.B, Sold Out: MBG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KWB Wealth. As of 2021Q2, KWB Wealth owns 85 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KWB Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kwb+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,473,254 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,486,943 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 990,572 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 846,263 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) - 1,280,124 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

KWB Wealth initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 1,280,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 302,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.233000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 284,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.115200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $173.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KWB Wealth sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.