Minot Capital, Lp Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: TNL, TIP,

TNL, TIP, Added Positions: HGV, BSV, XPER, VGIT, CMCSA,

HGV, BSV, XPER, VGIT, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: IWD,

IWD, Sold Out: WD5A, GLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Xperi Holding Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Travel+Leisure Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minot Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Minot Capital, Lp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MINOT CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minot+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,239,567 shares, 22.04% of the total portfolio. Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 1,708,105 shares, 17.84% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 234,389 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 827,191 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 893,063 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.94%

Minot Capital, Lp initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.84%. The holding were 1,708,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Capital, Lp initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Capital, Lp added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 72.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 893,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Capital, Lp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 127,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Capital, Lp added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,221,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Capital, Lp added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 116,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Minot Capital, Lp sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.