Minot Capital, Lp Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: TNL, TIP,
- Added Positions: HGV, BSV, XPER, VGIT, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: IWD,
- Sold Out: WD5A, GLD,
For the details of MINOT CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minot+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MINOT CAPITAL, LP
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,239,567 shares, 22.04% of the total portfolio.
- Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 1,708,105 shares, 17.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 234,389 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio.
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 827,191 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 893,063 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.94%
Minot Capital, Lp initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.84%. The holding were 1,708,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Minot Capital, Lp initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Minot Capital, Lp added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 72.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 893,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Minot Capital, Lp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 127,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)
Minot Capital, Lp added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,221,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Minot Capital, Lp added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 116,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Minot Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Minot Capital, Lp sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of MINOT CAPITAL, LP. Also check out:
1. MINOT CAPITAL, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. MINOT CAPITAL, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MINOT CAPITAL, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MINOT CAPITAL, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment