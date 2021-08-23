INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of General Motors Company (GM) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of General Motors Company (“GM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 4, 2021, GM announced that its second quarter 2021 financial results were negatively impacted by “warranty recall costs” of $1.3 billion, including approximately $800 million related to the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

On this news, GM’s share price fell $5.16, or 8.9%, to close at $52.72 per share on August 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on Friday, August 20, 2021, GM announced that it was “voluntarily expanding the current Chevrolet Bolt EV recall to cover the remaining 2019 and all 2020-2022 model year vehicles, including the Bolt EUV” because the batteries may have two manufacturing defects that “increase[] the risk of fire.”

On this news, GM’s share price fell during intraday trading on Monday, August 23, 2021, thereby further injuring investors.

If you purchased GM securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005518/en/