Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells Merck Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: DFAT, STLA, EVT, DIV, DFAC, LMND, LPX, CPE, FCX, ALTO, ORMP, UWMC, UWMC, ITOT, STPZ, VTWG, ARW, MTOR, BK, EPAY, DHI, MRVL, RCL, SMG, SLP, GTLS, VAC, LGIH, BST, RACE, SE, BSTZ, XPEV, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, BBEU, BBJP, FCOM, FDN, OUNZ, VPU, ABB, A, AIN, ASTE, BKH, DVN, FNF, FLS, HSKA, INO, IFF, NEM, NVAX, PKG, PENN, PXD, PSEC, RRC, SIMO, SCCO, LSI, STKL, SPRT, TER, TREX, UGI, UMC, WRE, WGO, PMM, TYG, TECK, HIMX, CIM, QIPT, VRTS, OMER, AMRS, MOS, VIPS, PDI, BERY, PCI, HASI, ALLE, CGC, KEYS, TLRY, TLRY, CRON, GRWG, ADNT, VCTR, HUT, SONO, UTZ, TBLT, LYFT, LI, FSR, QS, APR, BLDE, DBGI, ARKQ, ARKW, BBCA, BSV, CIBR, DBEF, DTEC, EDEN, EWN, EWT, EWY, FNCL, FNDC, FNY, FSTA, FTSM, FTXL, FXD, GMF, HYG, HYLB, HYS, IBML, IYC, IYJ, JBI, JBI, JNK, KIE, PPA, PWZ, SCHZ, SJNK, SLY, TBF, TDTT, TIP, TUSA, USHY, VCR, VT, VTHR, XLU,
- Added Positions: VOO, VEA, VXF, AMZN, BRK.B, VYM, DHR, VIAC, BRK.A, MIY, ENB, F, MAR, QQQ, VIG, GS, SWKS, IDV, ABT, MO, SCHW, CSCO, JNJ, UPS, ESGD, JKI, AXP, CSX, CCL, CAT, GPC, TT, KR, NVDA, PG, TRV, WFC, DAL, LULU, KKR, AGG, ARKK, IJR, VBR, VTI, VTV, T, AMD, LNT, BA, BC, CE, CLF, CLX, CMI, DTE, NEE, GILD, MAS, MET, MU, MSI, NFLX, NI, NKE, LIN, BKNG, PGR, PRU, TSM, TPX, TEX, USB, URI, UNH, VLO, VZ, V, NXPI, GM, HZNP, FB, ABBV, MDB, DOW, RKT, VNT, GLD, IWM, IWP, IWR, RSP, SCHB, SCHD, SLV, VB, VEU, VFH, XLK, XLY, CB, ASML, AMAT, BAX, CRL, CME, CTAS, KO, CL, CMA, DD, FITB, HEI, ISRG, KLAC, NVS, NUE, OXY, OHI, OKE, ORCL, OTTR, GALT, REGN, SIRI, SO, STLD, SPH, TOL, TSN, UL, UNP, RTX, ANTM, HEI.A, NUV, HTGC, WU, CLNE, AVGO, FTNT, MPC, PSX, MMD, FANG, CFG, ENR, XFLT, MRNA, DELL, CTVA, SNDL, CARR, FINX, IEMG, IJJ, IWO, IYH, IYW, MDY, PFF, PSCH, SKYY, USMV, VO, VOE, VXUS, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: PEP, YUM, MRK, SYK, YUMC, CMS, INTC, MA, JPM, HON, PYPL, SDY, INTU, BMY, XPO, TMO, ACN, XOM, HD, PNC, ZBRA, QCOM, SHOP, BAC, CRM, DIS, WDAY, PLD, AAPL, COST, TDOC, LIT, SPY, CVS, EW, WMT, TSLA, GOOG, IAU, MDLZ, LMT, NOC, PFE, STWD, KMI, APD, STZ, CCI, EPD, GOOGL, K, SPGI, SHW, SBUX, TD, DG, FTV, IVV, IXUS, VGT, MMM, AMT, TFC, BLK, FIS, CVX, C, CMCSA, ETN, LLY, ETR, IT, LHX, MDT, MS, O, ROK, WPM, LUV, TXN, TYL, WM, FLT, BFAM, FSK, LBRDK, HPE, CLDR, AGQ, DIG, DVY, ERX, FEX, ITA, IUSG, SIVR, SPYG, VBK, VWO, XLP, XLV, ADBE, AFL, AEP, AMP, AMGN, ADI, NLY, AUMN, ARCC, AZN, BLL, GOLD, BBY, CDNS, CAH, CSGP, COLB, COP, ED, CPRT, DE, D, DUK, EMR, EL, FRME, FISV, THG, HBAN, IBM, ITT, ITW, ILMN, IDCC, ICE, LAD, LOW, MFC, MLM, VTRS, ES, NVO, ORLY, ON, PCAR, PH, PAYX, PHM, ROST, SAL, SLB, STX, SHYF, SWK, SNV, TROW, TTWO, TGT, WEN, MUX, VFC, VRTX, WAB, WDC, WMB, WEC, EVR, LBTYK, CSIQ, ACM, AWK, ULTA, TAK, RGA, SAVE, NOW, ZTS, SAIC, ESNT, ALLY, BABA, LSXMA, LSXMK, TTD, ROKU, EAF, DOCU, CHX, CRWD, ABNB, ARKG, BOND, DIA, ENZL, GDX, GOVT, IBB, ICF, IWN, MUB, SCHA, VNQ, XLI,
- Sold Out: GE, IDXX, DLR, CHI, UBER, KEY, CHCT, VONG, BHP, SVC, NRG, NDAQ, NTR, RF, VICI, FSKR, PLTR, STPK, FTCS, GII, GLTR, IEI, SMH, ABM, ACCO, ARE, AGO, AXS, BPT, BDC, BSX, ELY, BXMT, CHKP, DXC, CUZ, CVA, CW, LCII, EME, ENS, VALPQ, FFG, FMC, FCN, AGM, FCFS, FCNCA, PACW, FHN, FL, FDP, GME, TGNA, GPK, HOG, HSC, HP, HFC, HST, HUN, NSIT, AEGN, IVC, JLL, KFY, LSTR, LBTYA, MDC, MTZ, MMS, MFIN, MSB, MTX, TAP, MCO, NCR, NNI, NXST, ASGN, OSK, PBI, PRAA, RRD, SBAC, SSB, SLM, SWM, SRE, SFL, SKX, SMP, SHOO, SYKE, SNX, OXSQ, TTEC, UCTT, UMPQ, UNF, UIS, UVV, VLY, WAFD, WCC, WY, WTM, INT, SPB, DK, HBI, OC, SBH, TEL, LRN, IGT, HI, 9MW, WD5A, AGNC, KAR, FAF, WD, BKU, YELP, COOP, ACRE, PANW, SRC, FUBO, FWONA, APAM, EVTC, NRZ, PFSI, FEYE, COMM, NMIH, STAY, AMC, CARA, MGNI, FPI, NAVI, FWONK, NOMD, SYNH, UNIT, TRU, NGVT, USFD, FHB, VVV, DFIN, NEX, OKTA, APPN, NESR, WHD, PRSP, FTDR, ALC, CHWY, CHNG, NVST, RXT, AMWL, RIDE, CNXC, AFRM, OCDX, BNDX, EWJ, IUSB, IXC, NOBL, SCHO, SCHR, SHV, VLUE, VTIP, VTWO, XRT,
For the details of Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/plante+moran+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 172,425 shares, 16.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.55%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 347,577 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 111,278 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 551,647 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.88%
- Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 165,581 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.286800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND (EVT)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The purchase prices were between $26.27 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.96 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.459000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.443300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $411.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 172,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 551,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 40.35%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $185.458400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 61,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.13%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3276.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 270.47%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32.Sold Out: CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND (CHI)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $14.9.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.32%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC still held 18,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 41.78%. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC still held 14,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 37.28%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.523800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC still held 14,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 44.78%. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $361.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC still held 1,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.19%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC still held 10,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 46.46%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC still held 2,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC.
