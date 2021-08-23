Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells Merck Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Intel Corp

New Purchases: DFAT, STLA, EVT, DIV, DFAC, LMND, LPX, CPE, FCX, ALTO, ORMP, UWMC, UWMC, ITOT, STPZ, VTWG, ARW, MTOR, BK, EPAY, DHI, MRVL, RCL, SMG, SLP, GTLS, VAC, LGIH, BST, RACE, SE, BSTZ, XPEV, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, BBEU, BBJP, FCOM, FDN, OUNZ, VPU, ABB, A, AIN, ASTE, BKH, DVN, FNF, FLS, HSKA, INO, IFF, NEM, NVAX, PKG, PENN, PXD, PSEC, RRC, SIMO, SCCO, LSI, STKL, SPRT, TER, TREX, UGI, UMC, WRE, WGO, PMM, TYG, TECK, HIMX, CIM, QIPT, VRTS, OMER, AMRS, MOS, VIPS, PDI, BERY, PCI, HASI, ALLE, CGC, KEYS, TLRY, TLRY, CRON, GRWG, ADNT, VCTR, HUT, SONO, UTZ, TBLT, LYFT, LI, FSR, QS, APR, BLDE, DBGI, ARKQ, ARKW, BBCA, BSV, CIBR, DBEF, DTEC, EDEN, EWN, EWT, EWY, FNCL, FNDC, FNY, FSTA, FTSM, FTXL, FXD, GMF, HYG, HYLB, HYS, IBML, IYC, IYJ, JBI, JBI, JNK, KIE, PPA, PWZ, SCHZ, SJNK, SLY, TBF, TDTT, TIP, TUSA, USHY, VCR, VT, VTHR, XLU,

DFAT, STLA, EVT, DIV, DFAC, LMND, LPX, CPE, FCX, ALTO, ORMP, UWMC, UWMC, ITOT, STPZ, VTWG, ARW, MTOR, BK, EPAY, DHI, MRVL, RCL, SMG, SLP, GTLS, VAC, LGIH, BST, RACE, SE, BSTZ, XPEV, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, BBEU, BBJP, FCOM, FDN, OUNZ, VPU, ABB, A, AIN, ASTE, BKH, DVN, FNF, FLS, HSKA, INO, IFF, NEM, NVAX, PKG, PENN, PXD, PSEC, RRC, SIMO, SCCO, LSI, STKL, SPRT, TER, TREX, UGI, UMC, WRE, WGO, PMM, TYG, TECK, HIMX, CIM, QIPT, VRTS, OMER, AMRS, MOS, VIPS, PDI, BERY, PCI, HASI, ALLE, CGC, KEYS, TLRY, TLRY, CRON, GRWG, ADNT, VCTR, HUT, SONO, UTZ, TBLT, LYFT, LI, FSR, QS, APR, BLDE, DBGI, ARKQ, ARKW, BBCA, BSV, CIBR, DBEF, DTEC, EDEN, EWN, EWT, EWY, FNCL, FNDC, FNY, FSTA, FTSM, FTXL, FXD, GMF, HYG, HYLB, HYS, IBML, IYC, IYJ, JBI, JBI, JNK, KIE, PPA, PWZ, SCHZ, SJNK, SLY, TBF, TDTT, TIP, TUSA, USHY, VCR, VT, VTHR, XLU, Added Positions: VOO, VEA, VXF, AMZN, BRK.B, VYM, DHR, VIAC, BRK.A, MIY, ENB, F, MAR, QQQ, VIG, GS, SWKS, IDV, ABT, MO, SCHW, CSCO, JNJ, UPS, ESGD, JKI, AXP, CSX, CCL, CAT, GPC, TT, KR, NVDA, PG, TRV, WFC, DAL, LULU, KKR, AGG, ARKK, IJR, VBR, VTI, VTV, T, AMD, LNT, BA, BC, CE, CLF, CLX, CMI, DTE, NEE, GILD, MAS, MET, MU, MSI, NFLX, NI, NKE, LIN, BKNG, PGR, PRU, TSM, TPX, TEX, USB, URI, UNH, VLO, VZ, V, NXPI, GM, HZNP, FB, ABBV, MDB, DOW, RKT, VNT, GLD, IWM, IWP, IWR, RSP, SCHB, SCHD, SLV, VB, VEU, VFH, XLK, XLY, CB, ASML, AMAT, BAX, CRL, CME, CTAS, KO, CL, CMA, DD, FITB, HEI, ISRG, KLAC, NVS, NUE, OXY, OHI, OKE, ORCL, OTTR, GALT, REGN, SIRI, SO, STLD, SPH, TOL, TSN, UL, UNP, RTX, ANTM, HEI.A, NUV, HTGC, WU, CLNE, AVGO, FTNT, MPC, PSX, MMD, FANG, CFG, ENR, XFLT, MRNA, DELL, CTVA, SNDL, CARR, FINX, IEMG, IJJ, IWO, IYH, IYW, MDY, PFF, PSCH, SKYY, USMV, VO, VOE, VXUS, XLF,

VOO, VEA, VXF, AMZN, BRK.B, VYM, DHR, VIAC, BRK.A, MIY, ENB, F, MAR, QQQ, VIG, GS, SWKS, IDV, ABT, MO, SCHW, CSCO, JNJ, UPS, ESGD, JKI, AXP, CSX, CCL, CAT, GPC, TT, KR, NVDA, PG, TRV, WFC, DAL, LULU, KKR, AGG, ARKK, IJR, VBR, VTI, VTV, T, AMD, LNT, BA, BC, CE, CLF, CLX, CMI, DTE, NEE, GILD, MAS, MET, MU, MSI, NFLX, NI, NKE, LIN, BKNG, PGR, PRU, TSM, TPX, TEX, USB, URI, UNH, VLO, VZ, V, NXPI, GM, HZNP, FB, ABBV, MDB, DOW, RKT, VNT, GLD, IWM, IWP, IWR, RSP, SCHB, SCHD, SLV, VB, VEU, VFH, XLK, XLY, CB, ASML, AMAT, BAX, CRL, CME, CTAS, KO, CL, CMA, DD, FITB, HEI, ISRG, KLAC, NVS, NUE, OXY, OHI, OKE, ORCL, OTTR, GALT, REGN, SIRI, SO, STLD, SPH, TOL, TSN, UL, UNP, RTX, ANTM, HEI.A, NUV, HTGC, WU, CLNE, AVGO, FTNT, MPC, PSX, MMD, FANG, CFG, ENR, XFLT, MRNA, DELL, CTVA, SNDL, CARR, FINX, IEMG, IJJ, IWO, IYH, IYW, MDY, PFF, PSCH, SKYY, USMV, VO, VOE, VXUS, XLF, Reduced Positions: PEP, YUM, MRK, SYK, YUMC, CMS, INTC, MA, JPM, HON, PYPL, SDY, INTU, BMY, XPO, TMO, ACN, XOM, HD, PNC, ZBRA, QCOM, SHOP, BAC, CRM, DIS, WDAY, PLD, AAPL, COST, TDOC, LIT, SPY, CVS, EW, WMT, TSLA, GOOG, IAU, MDLZ, LMT, NOC, PFE, STWD, KMI, APD, STZ, CCI, EPD, GOOGL, K, SPGI, SHW, SBUX, TD, DG, FTV, IVV, IXUS, VGT, MMM, AMT, TFC, BLK, FIS, CVX, C, CMCSA, ETN, LLY, ETR, IT, LHX, MDT, MS, O, ROK, WPM, LUV, TXN, TYL, WM, FLT, BFAM, FSK, LBRDK, HPE, CLDR, AGQ, DIG, DVY, ERX, FEX, ITA, IUSG, SIVR, SPYG, VBK, VWO, XLP, XLV, ADBE, AFL, AEP, AMP, AMGN, ADI, NLY, AUMN, ARCC, AZN, BLL, GOLD, BBY, CDNS, CAH, CSGP, COLB, COP, ED, CPRT, DE, D, DUK, EMR, EL, FRME, FISV, THG, HBAN, IBM, ITT, ITW, ILMN, IDCC, ICE, LAD, LOW, MFC, MLM, VTRS, ES, NVO, ORLY, ON, PCAR, PH, PAYX, PHM, ROST, SAL, SLB, STX, SHYF, SWK, SNV, TROW, TTWO, TGT, WEN, MUX, VFC, VRTX, WAB, WDC, WMB, WEC, EVR, LBTYK, CSIQ, ACM, AWK, ULTA, TAK, RGA, SAVE, NOW, ZTS, SAIC, ESNT, ALLY, BABA, LSXMA, LSXMK, TTD, ROKU, EAF, DOCU, CHX, CRWD, ABNB, ARKG, BOND, DIA, ENZL, GDX, GOVT, IBB, ICF, IWN, MUB, SCHA, VNQ, XLI,

PEP, YUM, MRK, SYK, YUMC, CMS, INTC, MA, JPM, HON, PYPL, SDY, INTU, BMY, XPO, TMO, ACN, XOM, HD, PNC, ZBRA, QCOM, SHOP, BAC, CRM, DIS, WDAY, PLD, AAPL, COST, TDOC, LIT, SPY, CVS, EW, WMT, TSLA, GOOG, IAU, MDLZ, LMT, NOC, PFE, STWD, KMI, APD, STZ, CCI, EPD, GOOGL, K, SPGI, SHW, SBUX, TD, DG, FTV, IVV, IXUS, VGT, MMM, AMT, TFC, BLK, FIS, CVX, C, CMCSA, ETN, LLY, ETR, IT, LHX, MDT, MS, O, ROK, WPM, LUV, TXN, TYL, WM, FLT, BFAM, FSK, LBRDK, HPE, CLDR, AGQ, DIG, DVY, ERX, FEX, ITA, IUSG, SIVR, SPYG, VBK, VWO, XLP, XLV, ADBE, AFL, AEP, AMP, AMGN, ADI, NLY, AUMN, ARCC, AZN, BLL, GOLD, BBY, CDNS, CAH, CSGP, COLB, COP, ED, CPRT, DE, D, DUK, EMR, EL, FRME, FISV, THG, HBAN, IBM, ITT, ITW, ILMN, IDCC, ICE, LAD, LOW, MFC, MLM, VTRS, ES, NVO, ORLY, ON, PCAR, PH, PAYX, PHM, ROST, SAL, SLB, STX, SHYF, SWK, SNV, TROW, TTWO, TGT, WEN, MUX, VFC, VRTX, WAB, WDC, WMB, WEC, EVR, LBTYK, CSIQ, ACM, AWK, ULTA, TAK, RGA, SAVE, NOW, ZTS, SAIC, ESNT, ALLY, BABA, LSXMA, LSXMK, TTD, ROKU, EAF, DOCU, CHX, CRWD, ABNB, ARKG, BOND, DIA, ENZL, GDX, GOVT, IBB, ICF, IWN, MUB, SCHA, VNQ, XLI, Sold Out: GE, IDXX, DLR, CHI, UBER, KEY, CHCT, VONG, BHP, SVC, NRG, NDAQ, NTR, RF, VICI, FSKR, PLTR, STPK, FTCS, GII, GLTR, IEI, SMH, ABM, ACCO, ARE, AGO, AXS, BPT, BDC, BSX, ELY, BXMT, CHKP, DXC, CUZ, CVA, CW, LCII, EME, ENS, VALPQ, FFG, FMC, FCN, AGM, FCFS, FCNCA, PACW, FHN, FL, FDP, GME, TGNA, GPK, HOG, HSC, HP, HFC, HST, HUN, NSIT, AEGN, IVC, JLL, KFY, LSTR, LBTYA, MDC, MTZ, MMS, MFIN, MSB, MTX, TAP, MCO, NCR, NNI, NXST, ASGN, OSK, PBI, PRAA, RRD, SBAC, SSB, SLM, SWM, SRE, SFL, SKX, SMP, SHOO, SYKE, SNX, OXSQ, TTEC, UCTT, UMPQ, UNF, UIS, UVV, VLY, WAFD, WCC, WY, WTM, INT, SPB, DK, HBI, OC, SBH, TEL, LRN, IGT, HI, 9MW, WD5A, AGNC, KAR, FAF, WD, BKU, YELP, COOP, ACRE, PANW, SRC, FUBO, FWONA, APAM, EVTC, NRZ, PFSI, FEYE, COMM, NMIH, STAY, AMC, CARA, MGNI, FPI, NAVI, FWONK, NOMD, SYNH, UNIT, TRU, NGVT, USFD, FHB, VVV, DFIN, NEX, OKTA, APPN, NESR, WHD, PRSP, FTDR, ALC, CHWY, CHNG, NVST, RXT, AMWL, RIDE, CNXC, AFRM, OCDX, BNDX, EWJ, IUSB, IXC, NOBL, SCHO, SCHR, SHV, VLUE, VTIP, VTWO, XRT,

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, sells Merck Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Intel Corp, Mastercard Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC owns 954 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/plante+moran+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 172,425 shares, 16.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.55% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 347,577 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 111,278 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 551,647 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.88% Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 165,581 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.286800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The purchase prices were between $26.27 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.96 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.459000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.443300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $411.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 172,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 551,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 40.35%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $185.458400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 61,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.13%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3276.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 270.47%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $14.9.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.32%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC still held 18,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 41.78%. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC still held 14,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 37.28%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.523800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC still held 14,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 44.78%. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $361.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC still held 1,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.19%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC still held 10,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 46.46%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC still held 2,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.