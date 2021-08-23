Apriem Advisors Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, NVIDIA Corp, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Biogen Inc, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: PWZ, PFXF, AUY, MRNA, V, BBIG, NIO, BNTX, RBLX, FNDB, NKE, CRM, QLD, SDY, VUG,

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, NVIDIA Corp, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Yamana Gold Inc, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Biogen Inc, The Home Depot Inc, General Electric Co, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apriem Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Apriem Advisors owns 152 stocks with a total value of $670 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 712,179 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,418,123 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 276,054 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 684,781 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.72% Facebook Inc (FB) - 67,419 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $4.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $409.975500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.634000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 121.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 79.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $218.127600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Clorox Co by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $169.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Square Inc by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 84.62%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 56.72%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $8.67.