Apriem Advisors Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, NVIDIA Corp, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Biogen Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Irvine, CA, based Investment company Apriem Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, NVIDIA Corp, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Yamana Gold Inc, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Biogen Inc, The Home Depot Inc, General Electric Co, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apriem Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Apriem Advisors owns 152 stocks with a total value of $670 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apriem Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apriem+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apriem Advisors
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 712,179 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,418,123 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 276,054 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 684,781 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.72%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 67,419 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
New Purchase: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials (PFXF)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $4.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $409.975500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.634000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 121.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 79.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $218.127600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Clorox Co by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $169.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Square Inc by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 84.62%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 56.72%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sold Out: Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NM)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $8.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Apriem Advisors. Also check out:

1. Apriem Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Apriem Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Apriem Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Apriem Advisors keeps buying
