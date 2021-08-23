Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

New Purchases: VTV, NULV, EEM,

VTV, NULV, EEM, Added Positions: SPY, IGOV, GUNR, VT, TIP, GOVT, GLD, MOO, AGG,

SPY, IGOV, GUNR, VT, TIP, GOVT, GLD, MOO, AGG, Reduced Positions: ACWI, VNQ, VNQI, VWO, BWX,

ACWI, VNQ, VNQI, VWO, BWX, Sold Out: IWM, VOO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owns 30 stocks with a total value of $529 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perella+weinberg+partners+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 256,415 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.52% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX) - 1,740,234 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 358,997 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 392,000 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 268,288 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63%

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.33%. The holding were 358,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $38.55, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 523,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 81,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond by 219.09%. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 436,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 35.82%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 490,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.54%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.879700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 406,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.