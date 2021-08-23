Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

- New Purchases: VTV, NULV, EEM,
- Added Positions: SPY, IGOV, GUNR, VT, TIP, GOVT, GLD, MOO, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: ACWI, VNQ, VNQI, VWO, BWX,
- Sold Out: IWM, VOO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 256,415 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.52%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX) - 1,740,234 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 358,997 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 392,000 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 268,288 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63%
Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.33%. The holding were 358,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $38.55, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 523,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 81,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)
Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond by 219.09%. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 436,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 35.82%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 490,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.54%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.879700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 406,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.
