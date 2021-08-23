Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Deere, Ford Motor Co, TE Connectivity, Sells Mastercard Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc

- New Purchases: F, ALLY, CI, PDCE, TTGT, COWN, HUBG, QQQ, DOOR, SRC, COMM, GTES, CMBM, QTRX, EXEL, XLRN, GBIO, IWD, SGOV, RTM, VWO, XLG, FDRR, AGZ, BDJ, UTG, IBM, ALT, CMP,
- Added Positions: DE, TEL, V, IQV, FIS, MU, FBHS, IPG, COF, DRI, BLMN, OSK, UBER, BK, MCHP, DECK, CDNS, CVS, HASI, RBC, BAND, TGT, PFE, ZBH, T, PH, GLPI, ABBV, WMB, NSC, MRK, JKD, KMB, JNJ, JACK, JPM, GVI, AMLP, WHD, SAIL, PM, ONEQ, IJR, BPMC, IWY, SAGE, IBKR, WFC, GWW, DAR, TSCO, MO, SMTC, VOO, PRGO, ES, KR, EHC, GIS, COHU, VO, XMLV, VTV, IEI, HYG, IJH, IWM, IWV, SPY, SHYG, MBB, SDOG, PFF, ZNGA, ARE, CMS, STZ, INGR, SLB, SKYW, DIS, WYNN, PRI, GNR, QURE, AXTA, HPE, AXSM, AGR, ADNT, IGIB, IGSB,
- Reduced Positions: MA, DXC, NVDA, H, LEA, AMZN, BWA, NFLX, FB, SNAP, AVY, MSFT, NUE, BBY, AAPL, ALGN, HZNP, ROCK, SPR, FANG, ABT, CRM, QRVO, AXP, AON, SYK, UNH, TMUS, ZTS, ADBE, HD, KLAC, DFS, HUM, MTZ, NKE, PG, TMO, UCTT, CFX, CZR, AVTR, CRWD, EEM, COST, MCD, PRFT, TXN, KDP, VAC, GOOG, BOOT, LW, NVST, PLD, ABCB, BLK, COP, XOM, FCX, ISBC, JEF, LOW, OMCL, PNC, AVNT, VZ, WTFC, HOMB, ENSG, RXN, ESI, WMS, SUM, SMPL, IJK, IWO, ADC, APD, AFG, AMGN, ADI, NLY, ADP, BRK.B, BSX, CAT, CPK, C, CNMD, DTE, DHR, DD, DCO, EOG, ECL, EW, EXR, FMC, RHP, GPI, THG, HON, ITW, INTC, ISRG, SPGI, MDT, NDAQ, ORCL, PEP, PNFP, ROP, SGEN, SWX, USB, UNP, RTX, SMFG, CSQ, MSCI, AUPH, AVGO, STAG, MPC, BABA, RPD, ATKR, ELF, VICI, VRT, IJJ, IVW, IWF, IWP, IWS, KRE, REGL, RSP, VIG,
- Sold Out: ALK, EBS, LUV, SNA, SQ, EELV, UPLD, QTS, XEC, TNET, WAL, VG, MRCY, WDAY, ACAD, SCHW, KWEB, BGR, FOLD, MAR, BA, TSLA, CVX, PTON, BCS, FFTY, USMV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 512,484 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,287 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,892 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,973 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37%
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 279,988 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 619,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 99,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $208.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.7. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cowen Inc (COWN)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $80.25, with an estimated average price of $71.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 69.20%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 83,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $149.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 238,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 606.14%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 79,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 50.93%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.428000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 103,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 39.86%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.Sold Out: Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $24.86, with an estimated average price of $24.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of Dana Investment Advisors, Inc..
1. Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
