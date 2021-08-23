Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Deere, Ford Motor Co, TE Connectivity, Sells Mastercard Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc

New Purchases: F, ALLY, CI, PDCE, TTGT, COWN, HUBG, QQQ, DOOR, SRC, COMM, GTES, CMBM, QTRX, EXEL, XLRN, GBIO, IWD, SGOV, RTM, VWO, XLG, FDRR, AGZ, BDJ, UTG, IBM, ALT, CMP,

Brookfield, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Deere, Ford Motor Co, TE Connectivity, Ally Financial Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, NVIDIA Corp, DXC Technology Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 316 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 512,484 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,287 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,892 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,973 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 279,988 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 619,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 99,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $208.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.7. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $80.25, with an estimated average price of $71.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 69.20%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 83,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $149.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 238,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 606.14%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 79,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 50.93%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.428000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 103,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 39.86%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $24.86, with an estimated average price of $24.17.