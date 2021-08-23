Cqs (us), Llc Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Sells BHP Group, Otis Worldwide Corp, CME Group Inc

- New Purchases: PANW, GDX, NUAN, PPD, PFPT, PRAH, QQQ, ZS, RDS.A, TDOC, SMLP, ZG, KURI,
- Added Positions: MXIM, AMBC, XLNX, WORK, LSXMK, LBTYA, ALXN, C, RYAAY, LGF.B, DRI, NWS, LBRDK, CENTA, ARCH, EURN, HEI, URG, FWONA,
- Reduced Positions: BHP, SPG, UA, WLTW, BBL, FOX, VIACA, OCN, DISCK, CWEN.A, EXPE,
- Sold Out: OTIS, CME, FLIR, BKNG, CTSH, MA, ABT, GOOGL, ACN, SYK, ANSS, GRUB, ADBE, GGG, NKE, ECL, UNH, EL, MCO, XYL, LOW, Z, GWPH, HYG, V, RDS.B, ROL, GOGL, IDXX, HA,
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 725,000 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio.
- VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH) - 245,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio.
- Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,525,838 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
- Fox Corp (FOX) - 1,243,022 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 566,958 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.54%
Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $371.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 49,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 426,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 257,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 276,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 55,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (PRAH)
Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 38,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 76.54%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 306,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC)
Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc by 89.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,890,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 59.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 185,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WORK)
Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 795,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 600,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $28.42, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,357,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.
