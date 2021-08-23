Cqs (us), Llc Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Sells BHP Group, Otis Worldwide Corp, CME Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Ambac Financial Group Inc, sells BHP Group, Otis Worldwide Corp, CME Group Inc, , Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cqs (us), Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cqs (us), Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $850 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CQS (US), LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cqs+%28us%29%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 725,000 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH) - 245,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,525,838 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% Fox Corp (FOX) - 1,243,022 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77% Citigroup Inc (C) - 566,958 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.54%

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $371.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 49,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 426,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 257,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 276,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 55,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 38,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 76.54%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 306,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc by 89.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,890,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 59.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 185,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 795,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 600,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $28.42, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,357,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.