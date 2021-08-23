Cqs (us), Llc Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Sells BHP Group, Otis Worldwide Corp, CME Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cqs (us), Llc Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Sells BHP Group, Otis Worldwide Corp, CME Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cqs (us), Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Ambac Financial Group Inc, sells BHP Group, Otis Worldwide Corp, CME Group Inc, , Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cqs (us), Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cqs (us), Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $850 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CQS (US), LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cqs+%28us%29%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CQS (US), LLC
  1. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 725,000 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH) - 245,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio.
  3. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,525,838 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
  4. Fox Corp (FOX) - 1,243,022 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77%
  5. Citigroup Inc (C) - 566,958 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.54%
New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $371.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 49,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 426,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 257,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 276,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 55,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (PRAH)

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 38,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 76.54%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 306,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC)

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc by 89.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,890,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 59.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 185,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (WORK)

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 795,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 600,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $28.42, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,357,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of CQS (US), LLC. Also check out:

1. CQS (US), LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CQS (US), LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CQS (US), LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CQS (US), LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider