Mittleman Investment Management, Llc Buys Viatris Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mittleman Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mittleman Investment Management, Llc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $50 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Revlon Inc (REV) - 1,469,160 shares, 37.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33% International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 761,350 shares, 36.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 334,800 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.38% Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 356,240 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.28% American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) - 115,713 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%

Mittleman Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 60.38%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 334,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.