Mittleman Investment Management, Llc Buys Viatris Inc

Investment company Mittleman Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mittleman Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mittleman Investment Management, Llc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $50 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
For the details of MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mittleman+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Revlon Inc (REV) - 1,469,160 shares, 37.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33%
- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 761,350 shares, 36.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 334,800 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.38%
- Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 356,240 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.28%
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) - 115,713 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
Mittleman Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 60.38%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 334,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment