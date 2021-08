National Asset Management, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF, Sells RingCentral Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , ISHARES TRUST

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Energy ETF, sells RingCentral Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , ISHARES TRUST, ServiceNow Inc, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, National Asset Management, Inc. owns 1365 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 782,308 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 270,208 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,527 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 134,156 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 148,630 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 420,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $67.256700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 130,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.59, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.614800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 216,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 115,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 90,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $78.31 and $85.45, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $88.874300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1350.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.499000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 98,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2251.18%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 87,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 177.16%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $243.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 107.46%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $268.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 1310.84%. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 659.46%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 50,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The sale prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.74 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $134.38 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $142.84.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78.