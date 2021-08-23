Nuance Investments, Llc Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Alleghany Corp, Sells , , AvalonBay Communities Inc

- New Purchases: ZBH, CUZ, MNR, USCR, BF.B, BVS,
- Added Positions: KMB, Y, BAX, UHS, ICUI, CVGW, HR, TRV, RE, SAFM, JNJ, AVA, SNN, BDX, CWT, SJW, EQC, CALM, CB, APH, HIG, MWA, WTRU, MET, RGA, UMBF, WERN, WRB, AVO, RTX, AJRD, BXP, IDA, SCHW,
- Reduced Positions: AVB, XRAY, DEO, MMSI, WTM, VLY, GMED, NTRS, AWK, ATR, NOC, MSEX, MMM, IWS, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: VAR, MTSC, CERN,
These are the top 5 holdings of NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC
- The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 2,621,875 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
- Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 14,389,506 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
- Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) - 8,001,888 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
- Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) - 1,806,704 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
- Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) - 2,693,040 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%
Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $145.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 843,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)
Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,663,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)
Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 837,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: US Concrete Inc (USCR)
Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 214,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 196,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bioventus Inc (BVS)
Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 696,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 96.82%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,693,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alleghany Corp (Y)
Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 13008.32%. The purchase prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74. The stock is now traded at around $689.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 116,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 3,541,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 240.53%. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $160.6, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $153.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 697,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ICU Medical Inc (ICUI)
Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in ICU Medical Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $190.83 and $215.73, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $198.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,361,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)
Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Calavo Growers Inc by 284.70%. The purchase prices were between $63.12 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $73.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 738,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (MTSC)
Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC.
1. NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC keeps buying
