Nuance Investments, Llc Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Alleghany Corp, Sells , , AvalonBay Communities Inc

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Alleghany Corp, Baxter International Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, sells , , AvalonBay Communities Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Diageo PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nuance Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Nuance Investments, Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 2,621,875 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90% Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 14,389,506 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) - 8,001,888 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) - 1,806,704 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68% Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) - 2,693,040 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $145.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 843,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,663,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 837,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 214,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 196,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 696,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 96.82%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,693,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 13008.32%. The purchase prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74. The stock is now traded at around $689.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 116,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 3,541,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 240.53%. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $160.6, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $153.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 697,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in ICU Medical Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $190.83 and $215.73, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $198.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,361,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Calavo Growers Inc by 284.70%. The purchase prices were between $63.12 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $73.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 738,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.