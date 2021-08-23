Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys The Home Depot Inc, Roche Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells , Coca-Cola Co, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: MMP,
- Added Positions: HD, RHHBY, BDX, DIS, CHRW, NKE, UL, NVO, CTSH, MMM, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, BRK.B, KO, PEP, BIIB, ORCL, CSCO, SBUX, WMT, GOOG, BMY, IBM, NGG, PFE, MNR,
- Sold Out: VAR,
For the details of Saratoga Research & Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saratoga+research+%26+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 493,320 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 1,604,526 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 710,303 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 396,255 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 1,214,735 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 153,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)
Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 45.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.56 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,106,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $250.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 195,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
