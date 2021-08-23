Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys The Home Depot Inc, Roche Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells , Coca-Cola Co, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: MMP,

Saratoga, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Roche Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, sells , Coca-Cola Co, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saratoga Research & Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Saratoga Research & Investment Management owns 43 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Saratoga Research & Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saratoga+research+%26+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 493,320 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 1,604,526 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 710,303 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 396,255 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 1,214,735 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 153,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 45.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.56 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,106,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $250.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 195,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.