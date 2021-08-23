Rock Creek Group, LP Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: EEM, SHE, EMB, AGG, IEUR, EEMX, IMXI, LSEA, YNDX, COIN, IMAB, VIPS, SWIR, CHK, MGI, GOED, LIN, QURE, JOAN, EZU, LIVX, SNCR, INSE, TJX, DELL, BSX, VRTX, SPGI, GPN,
- Added Positions: INDA, CNYA, BXC, CNR, CCS, MSFT, IMMR, EQT, AAPL, IDEV, FB, AMZN, OZON, ALTG, ASO, CMCSA, AVGO, DIS, TMUS, BRK.B, NFLX, BAC, NVDA, ADBE, JPM, VZ, CRM, TXN, APTO, HD, MCD, PG, CHTR, TSLA, KO, CVX, PYPL, PEP, QCOM, PFE, SBUX, V, TGT, TMO, USB, WMT, WFC, MA, T, PM, ABBV, XLP, IBM, CSCO, CL, COST, DHR, LLY, XOM, BMY, BLK, GS, GOOGL, INTC, JNJ, LMT, LOW, MRK, MS, NKE, MMM, AMGN, AXP, MO, ABT, CVS, FIS, C, GM, GD, GILD, UNH, MDLZ, MET, VTRS, BKNG,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, LEMB, GOVT, MINT, IEFA, EXTR, BX, COOP, KKR, PAR, AVID, MBIN, INBK, HOME, CTT, XLB, AOUT, RMNI, IVV, XLRE, LEGH, LPX, HON, MITK, CUE, RILY, DOW, UNP, DD, ORCL, ANTM, FDX, NEE, DUK, CAT, BA, WBA, XLE, XLU, HCA, RTX, UPS, SO, MCK, HUM, EXC, EMR, COF, CSX, BIIB, BK,
- Sold Out: EWZ, BILI, JKS, CADE, OCN, AMWD, CAN, PBI, LEAF, FNF, ASR, SIC, ITI, ALL, SXC, CSLT, GE, COP, NDAQ, ICE, KMI, XLK, MPC, VC, RGA, PSX, DGX, DFS, ZTS, IQV, CDW, TWTR, GOOG, BABA, REZI, CTVA, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLV, XLY, DHI, APD, ALXN, ALGN, LNT, AIG, BLL, BTI, CALM, CNQ, CNC, CI, CLX, CCI, CCK, WM, EL, GIS, HWC, LHX, HAS, NVR, ODFL, PPL, ATVI, ROP, RDS.A, SNY, SYK,
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,318,730 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 1,663,378 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.38%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,138,119 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 433,128 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9%
- BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) - 377,143 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.34%
Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.29%. The holding were 1,138,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)
Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.94 and $101.91, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 179,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 173,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.121000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 152,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 232,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr (EEMX)
Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $83.16, with an estimated average price of $80.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 76,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $46.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 1,663,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)
Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF by 33.34%. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 377,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)
Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc by 63.66%. The purchase prices were between $39.19 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $48.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 122,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 113.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Century Communities Inc (CCS)
Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in Century Communities Inc by 149.12%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $81.83, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Immersion Corp (IMMR)
Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in Immersion Corp by 842.39%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)
Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27.Sold Out: Cadence Bancorp (CADE)
Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in Cadence Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $23.17, with an estimated average price of $21.89.Sold Out: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)
Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.39.Sold Out: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)
Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in American Woodmark Corp. The sale prices were between $81.69 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $93.63.
