Rock Creek Group, LP Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: EEM, SHE, EMB, AGG, IEUR, EEMX, IMXI, LSEA, YNDX, COIN, IMAB, VIPS, SWIR, CHK, MGI, GOED, LIN, QURE, JOAN, EZU, LIVX, SNCR, INSE, TJX, DELL, BSX, VRTX, SPGI, GPN,

EEM, SHE, EMB, AGG, IEUR, EEMX, IMXI, LSEA, YNDX, COIN, IMAB, VIPS, SWIR, CHK, MGI, GOED, LIN, QURE, JOAN, EZU, LIVX, SNCR, INSE, TJX, DELL, BSX, VRTX, SPGI, GPN, Added Positions: INDA, CNYA, BXC, CNR, CCS, MSFT, IMMR, EQT, AAPL, IDEV, FB, AMZN, OZON, ALTG, ASO, CMCSA, AVGO, DIS, TMUS, BRK.B, NFLX, BAC, NVDA, ADBE, JPM, VZ, CRM, TXN, APTO, HD, MCD, PG, CHTR, TSLA, KO, CVX, PYPL, PEP, QCOM, PFE, SBUX, V, TGT, TMO, USB, WMT, WFC, MA, T, PM, ABBV, XLP, IBM, CSCO, CL, COST, DHR, LLY, XOM, BMY, BLK, GS, GOOGL, INTC, JNJ, LMT, LOW, MRK, MS, NKE, MMM, AMGN, AXP, MO, ABT, CVS, FIS, C, GM, GD, GILD, UNH, MDLZ, MET, VTRS, BKNG,

INDA, CNYA, BXC, CNR, CCS, MSFT, IMMR, EQT, AAPL, IDEV, FB, AMZN, OZON, ALTG, ASO, CMCSA, AVGO, DIS, TMUS, BRK.B, NFLX, BAC, NVDA, ADBE, JPM, VZ, CRM, TXN, APTO, HD, MCD, PG, CHTR, TSLA, KO, CVX, PYPL, PEP, QCOM, PFE, SBUX, V, TGT, TMO, USB, WMT, WFC, MA, T, PM, ABBV, XLP, IBM, CSCO, CL, COST, DHR, LLY, XOM, BMY, BLK, GS, GOOGL, INTC, JNJ, LMT, LOW, MRK, MS, NKE, MMM, AMGN, AXP, MO, ABT, CVS, FIS, C, GM, GD, GILD, UNH, MDLZ, MET, VTRS, BKNG, Reduced Positions: IEMG, LEMB, GOVT, MINT, IEFA, EXTR, BX, COOP, KKR, PAR, AVID, MBIN, INBK, HOME, CTT, XLB, AOUT, RMNI, IVV, XLRE, LEGH, LPX, HON, MITK, CUE, RILY, DOW, UNP, DD, ORCL, ANTM, FDX, NEE, DUK, CAT, BA, WBA, XLE, XLU, HCA, RTX, UPS, SO, MCK, HUM, EXC, EMR, COF, CSX, BIIB, BK,

IEMG, LEMB, GOVT, MINT, IEFA, EXTR, BX, COOP, KKR, PAR, AVID, MBIN, INBK, HOME, CTT, XLB, AOUT, RMNI, IVV, XLRE, LEGH, LPX, HON, MITK, CUE, RILY, DOW, UNP, DD, ORCL, ANTM, FDX, NEE, DUK, CAT, BA, WBA, XLE, XLU, HCA, RTX, UPS, SO, MCK, HUM, EXC, EMR, COF, CSX, BIIB, BK, Sold Out: EWZ, BILI, JKS, CADE, OCN, AMWD, CAN, PBI, LEAF, FNF, ASR, SIC, ITI, ALL, SXC, CSLT, GE, COP, NDAQ, ICE, KMI, XLK, MPC, VC, RGA, PSX, DGX, DFS, ZTS, IQV, CDW, TWTR, GOOG, BABA, REZI, CTVA, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLV, XLY, DHI, APD, ALXN, ALGN, LNT, AIG, BLL, BTI, CALM, CNQ, CNC, CI, CLX, CCI, CCK, WM, EL, GIS, HWC, LHX, HAS, NVR, ODFL, PPL, ATVI, ROP, RDS.A, SNY, SYK,

Washington, DC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rock Creek Group, LP. As of 2021Q2, Rock Creek Group, LP owns 179 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rock Creek Group, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rock+creek+group%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,318,730 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 1,663,378 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.38% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,138,119 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 433,128 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9% BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) - 377,143 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.34%

Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.29%. The holding were 1,138,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.94 and $101.91, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 179,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 173,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.121000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 152,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 232,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $83.16, with an estimated average price of $80.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 76,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $46.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 1,663,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF by 33.34%. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 377,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc by 63.66%. The purchase prices were between $39.19 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $48.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 122,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 113.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in Century Communities Inc by 149.12%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $81.83, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in Immersion Corp by 842.39%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.

Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in Cadence Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $23.17, with an estimated average price of $21.89.

Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.39.

Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in American Woodmark Corp. The sale prices were between $81.69 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $93.63.