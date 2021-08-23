Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sells BHP Group, Union Pacific Corp, Boeing Co

New Purchases: GNMA, ABNB, VTWV, SPTI, VGIT, WAT, JUST, ESML, LIN, ITW, MA, ACWI, ICSH, IJJ, IWN, IWP, AXP,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Airbnb Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells BHP Group, Union Pacific Corp, Boeing Co, Alphabet Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portland Global Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Portland Global Advisors LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $516 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 160,845 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 88,404 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 281,126 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 71,706 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 349,493 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.049000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 156,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.303000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.17 and $346.95, with an estimated average price of $315.63. The stock is now traded at around $403.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 118.81%. The purchase prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 97,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123.92%. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 172,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $450.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $431165.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $116.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 60.22%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $305.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.