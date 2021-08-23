Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sells BHP Group, Union Pacific Corp, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: GNMA, ABNB, VTWV, SPTI, VGIT, WAT, JUST, ESML, LIN, ITW, MA, ACWI, ICSH, IJJ, IWN, IWP, AXP,
- Added Positions: VGSH, SPTS, FLOT, FLRN, MBB, IVV, QLTA, IJH, IEFA, VTIP, AGZ, STIP, IEMG, AAPL, BRK.A, BX, VWO, BABA, BRK.B, LH, MSFT, AMGN, ESGR, INTC, MKL, ATNI, DGS, JNJ, DOV, MELI, CSCO, APO, CACC, NEE, HD, CHKP, BDX, BK, ABT, FMX, GIS, MKC, COLD, XYL, JPM, UL, PG, NKE, LLY, V, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, MDY, EFA, AMZN, VTI, EEM, GOOGL, TSM, NSC, ADM, DVY, GOOG, IDXX, VEU, IWC, EPI, CI, HASI, ABBV, RDS.B, USB, FDX, DIS, TMO, MMM, SWKS, RDS.A, ROP, PFE, LFC, PEP, IWO, CVX, MAN, FNLC, ACN,
- Sold Out: BHP, UNP, BA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Portland Global Advisors LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 160,845 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 88,404 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 281,126 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 71,706 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 349,493 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.049000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 156,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.303000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.17 and $346.95, with an estimated average price of $315.63. The stock is now traded at around $403.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 118.81%. The purchase prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 97,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123.92%. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 172,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $450.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $431165.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $116.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 60.22%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $305.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Portland Global Advisors LLC.
1. Portland Global Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Portland Global Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Portland Global Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Portland Global Advisors LLC keeps buying
