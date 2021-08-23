Global Endowment Management, LP Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Aspen Technology Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New Purchases: BBRE, CRM, TRU, ADP, PING, MLPX, AMZN, GVIP, NIE, EIC, EIC, EMXC, SDACU, AIRC, INVH, COPX, VYGG.U, AMH, CQQQ, EWT, KWEB, CRBN, GRN, IBB, KRBN,

BBRE, CRM, TRU, ADP, PING, MLPX, AMZN, GVIP, NIE, EIC, EIC, EMXC, SDACU, AIRC, INVH, COPX, VYGG.U, AMH, CQQQ, EWT, KWEB, CRBN, GRN, IBB, KRBN, Added Positions: BND, VNQ, MSFT, BRK.B, ARCE, MNTV, RPV, BKLN, CHTR, VWOB, DG, FEZ, BABA, PHYS, GDDY, WIX, QQQ, JBGS, CACC, CPT, SSNC, HDB,

BND, VNQ, MSFT, BRK.B, ARCE, MNTV, RPV, BKLN, CHTR, VWOB, DG, FEZ, BABA, PHYS, GDDY, WIX, QQQ, JBGS, CACC, CPT, SSNC, HDB, Reduced Positions: MGC, VTI, VWO, ANGL, FB, FISV, NFLX, AON, GOOGL, VEA, ECC, INDA, IGR, KKR, QTS,

MGC, VTI, VWO, ANGL, FB, FISV, NFLX, AON, GOOGL, VEA, ECC, INDA, IGR, KKR, QTS, Sold Out: VCSH, AZPN, FIS, SYK, AGNC, DEA, SRVR, NNN,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, TransUnion, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Aspen Technology Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Stryker Corp, AGNC Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Endowment Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Global Endowment Management, LP owns 113 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,143,795 shares, 17.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 1,330,600 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.26% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 879,320 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 2,278,300 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.73% Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 1,160,713 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio.

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.67 and $99.35, with an estimated average price of $92.81. The stock is now traded at around $100.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 368,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 66,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $118.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 101,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $212.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 51,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 434,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.304000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 215,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 75.55%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 386,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 70,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 50.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 406,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Momentive Global Inc by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 827,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 55.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 814.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 155,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1.

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12.