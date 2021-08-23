Logo
Global Endowment Management, LP Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Aspen Technology Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Global Endowment Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, TransUnion, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Aspen Technology Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Stryker Corp, AGNC Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Endowment Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Global Endowment Management, LP owns 113 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Endowment Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+endowment+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Endowment Management, LP
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,143,795 shares, 17.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 1,330,600 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.26%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 879,320 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%
  4. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 2,278,300 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.73%
  5. Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 1,160,713 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE)

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.67 and $99.35, with an estimated average price of $92.81. The stock is now traded at around $100.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 368,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 66,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransUnion (TRU)

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $118.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 101,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $212.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 51,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 434,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.304000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 215,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 75.55%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 386,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 70,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 50.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 406,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Momentive Global Inc by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 827,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 55.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 814.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 155,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Sold Out: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Sold Out: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Endowment Management, LP. Also check out:

