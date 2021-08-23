Nelson Capital Management, LLC Buys Stryker Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Oracle Corp, The Home Depot Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nelson Capital Management, LLC Buys Stryker Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Oracle Corp, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Nelson Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Stryker Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Target Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Oracle Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Quidel Corp, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nelson Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Nelson Capital Management, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nelson Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nelson+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nelson Capital Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,461,383 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 712,136 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,445 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 90,266 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,965 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Nelson Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $265.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 15,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Nelson Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Nelson Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 56,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Nelson Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 11,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Nelson Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 26,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Nelson Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 56,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Nelson Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 179,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Nelson Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Nelson Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Nelson Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Nelson Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nelson Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Nelson Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nelson Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nelson Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nelson Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider