Nelson Capital Management, LLC Buys Stryker Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Oracle Corp, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: SYK, BKNG, TJX, TGT, JEPI, PFFD,

SYK, BKNG, TJX, TGT, JEPI, PFFD, Added Positions: VWO, JPST, VEA, GOOG, VB, SPY, CVX, DLR, COST, IRM, TMO, VZ, XLF, XYL, GIS, CHWY, XLE, XOM, XLRE, XLB, VPU, CMCSA, RDS.B, CRM, BAC, DNMR,

VWO, JPST, VEA, GOOG, VB, SPY, CVX, DLR, COST, IRM, TMO, VZ, XLF, XYL, GIS, CHWY, XLE, XOM, XLRE, XLB, VPU, CMCSA, RDS.B, CRM, BAC, DNMR, Reduced Positions: AMZN, ORCL, HD, NVDA, DOCU, SCHO, XLC, HSC, VCSH, ADBE, XLV, XLK, XLY, IVV, XLI, CTVA, GOOGL, JNJ, SHY, NUE, IWO, RSP, IJR, VOO, CSX, MCD, ADP, ABT, FB,

AMZN, ORCL, HD, NVDA, DOCU, SCHO, XLC, HSC, VCSH, ADBE, XLV, XLK, XLY, IVV, XLI, CTVA, GOOGL, JNJ, SHY, NUE, IWO, RSP, IJR, VOO, CSX, MCD, ADP, ABT, FB, Sold Out: QDEL, AKAM, GSK, MINT,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stryker Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Target Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Oracle Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Quidel Corp, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nelson Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Nelson Capital Management, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nelson Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nelson+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,461,383 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 712,136 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,445 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 90,266 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,965 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%

Nelson Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $265.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 15,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 56,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 11,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 26,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 56,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 179,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.