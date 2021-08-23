American National Registered Investment Advisor, I Buys Bank of America Corp, EQT Corp, Constellium SE, Sells General Electric Co, Peloton Interactive Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

- New Purchases: BAC, EQT, CSTM, WERN, SYF, FANG, DCP,
- Reduced Positions: PTON, MSFT, FB, ANTM, JPM, DVA, AMZN, AXP, DHR, ADBE, GOOG, MMC, GOOGL, CMS, GLW, ALGN, MS, GPN, UNH, PNC, CRM, UNP, MKC, NFLX, TGT, STZ, WMT, AEP, PODD, AVGO, PLD, LOW, IRM, C, CVX, DUK, XOM, LLY, EA, OTIS, CARR, DOX, DG, CAT, GTLS, DK, EOG, VLO, RTX, EXAS, USB, SRE, FDX, DGX, PPG, FLS, COF, BK, CVS,
- Sold Out: GE, D, CTSH, ALXN, PPL,
For the details of American National Registered Investment Advisor, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+national+registered+investment+advisor%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of American National Registered Investment Advisor, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,812 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,223 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,290 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 20,001 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,819 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 53,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Constellium SE (CSTM)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.Sold Out: (ALXN)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.
Here is the complete portfolio of American National Registered Investment Advisor, Inc.. Also check out:
1. American National Registered Investment Advisor, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. American National Registered Investment Advisor, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. American National Registered Investment Advisor, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American National Registered Investment Advisor, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment