American National Registered Investment Advisor, I Buys Bank of America Corp, EQT Corp, Constellium SE, Sells General Electric Co, Peloton Interactive Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

New Purchases: BAC, EQT, CSTM, WERN, SYF, FANG, DCP,

BAC, EQT, CSTM, WERN, SYF, FANG, DCP, Reduced Positions: PTON, MSFT, FB, ANTM, JPM, DVA, AMZN, AXP, DHR, ADBE, GOOG, MMC, GOOGL, CMS, GLW, ALGN, MS, GPN, UNH, PNC, CRM, UNP, MKC, NFLX, TGT, STZ, WMT, AEP, PODD, AVGO, PLD, LOW, IRM, C, CVX, DUK, XOM, LLY, EA, OTIS, CARR, DOX, DG, CAT, GTLS, DK, EOG, VLO, RTX, EXAS, USB, SRE, FDX, DGX, PPG, FLS, COF, BK, CVS,

PTON, MSFT, FB, ANTM, JPM, DVA, AMZN, AXP, DHR, ADBE, GOOG, MMC, GOOGL, CMS, GLW, ALGN, MS, GPN, UNH, PNC, CRM, UNP, MKC, NFLX, TGT, STZ, WMT, AEP, PODD, AVGO, PLD, LOW, IRM, C, CVX, DUK, XOM, LLY, EA, OTIS, CARR, DOX, DG, CAT, GTLS, DK, EOG, VLO, RTX, EXAS, USB, SRE, FDX, DGX, PPG, FLS, COF, BK, CVS, Sold Out: GE, D, CTSH, ALXN, PPL,

Investment company American National Registered Investment Advisor, I Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, EQT Corp, Constellium SE, Werner Enterprises Inc, Synchrony Financial, sells General Electric Co, Peloton Interactive Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Registered Investment Advisor, I. As of 2021Q2, American National Registered Investment Advisor, I owns 237 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American National Registered Investment Advisor, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+national+registered+investment+advisor%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,812 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,223 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,290 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Facebook Inc (FB) - 20,001 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,819 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 53,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.