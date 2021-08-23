Highlander Capital Management, LLC Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co

Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells General Electric Co, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Bank of America Corp, AutoZone Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highlander Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Highlander Capital Management, LLC owns 473 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 24,440 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,711 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,065 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 27,300 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,145 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.63 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.085500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $259.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.808400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 245.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 35,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 680.56%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 454.55%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 37.91%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bumble Inc by 246.43%. The purchase prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $51.121600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $9.78.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $56.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in F N B Corp. The sale prices were between $11.84 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $12.99.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $25.32.