Gavea Investimentos Ltda Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Rj, D5, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, XP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gavea Investimentos Ltda. As of 2021Q2, Gavea Investimentos Ltda owns 6 stocks with a total value of $77 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 22,437 shares, 45.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 471.93% Facebook Inc (FB) - 50,377 shares, 22.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.23% Yandex NV (YNDX) - 173,534 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,980 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. New Position XP Inc (XP) - 121,308 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. New Position

Gavea Investimentos Ltda initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3276.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.82%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 121,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 471.93%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1792.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.35%. The holding were 22,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 77.23%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.154800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 50,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.