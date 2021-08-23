Gavea Investimentos Ltda Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc

For the details of GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gavea+investimentos+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 22,437 shares, 45.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 471.93%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 50,377 shares, 22.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.23%
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 173,534 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,980 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- XP Inc (XP) - 121,308 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
Gavea Investimentos Ltda initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3276.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.82%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)
Gavea Investimentos Ltda initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 121,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Gavea Investimentos Ltda added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 471.93%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1792.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.35%. The holding were 22,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Gavea Investimentos Ltda added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 77.23%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.154800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 50,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA.
1. GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA's Undervalued Stocks
2. GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA keeps buying
