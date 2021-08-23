Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys Stellantis NV, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, BRP Inc, Sells Icon PLC, Stellantis NV, Centene Corp

New Purchases: STLA, WFG, DOOO, STX,

STLA, WFG, DOOO, STX, Added Positions: CTSH, PFSI,

CTSH, PFSI, Reduced Positions: JAZZ, NUE, STLD, DXC,

JAZZ, NUE, STLD, DXC, Sold Out: ICLR, FCAM, CNC, FHI, STX, LYB, MOMO, ATHM,

Erkrath, 2M, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, BRP Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, sells Icon PLC, Stellantis NV, Centene Corp, Federated Hermes Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH. As of 2021Q2, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH owns 79 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stellantis NV (STLA) - 39,645 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 26,700 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 82,879 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Navient Corp (NAVI) - 35,923 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 45,021 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.286800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 39,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 7,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in BRP Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.2 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 6,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $1732 and $2016, with an estimated average price of $1899.84. The stock is now traded at around $1816.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 5,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21.