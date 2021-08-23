Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Buys Weyerhaeuser Co, Star Bulk Carriers, Adobe Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: RLGY, NE, GSL, NMM, DVN, HIBB, TGH, PFPT, ERO, ERO, R, CWH, SPB, LYFT, KNL, OGN, PTGX, ARCT, ARNA, TWST, CNST, ARVN, SBSW, XM, OSH, BSY, LAZR, RBLX, SRNG, VAL, ABM, AZN, NKTR, LMNX, SCL, GRA, GLNG, WBS, LEN.B, FELE, HTGC, PACB, COIN, FCEL, PLTK, WOOF, WINT, ZIP, GT, PLTR, SAM, OSTK, GAN, NVST, MHO, SOLY, MX, UNFI, BORR, AQUA, MRSN, HOME, ACB, SPWH, AMC, NNA, ADS, FRG, COOP,
- Added Positions: WY, SBLK, ADBE, NLY, QCOM, HSY, BNS, OC, BMY, LPX, WFG, CERN, CM, BX, BIIB, CL, MCO, ROP, DXCM, INTU, UNH, PODD, TXG, GOOGL, HPQ, ELAN, GS, LH, LOW, SHW, CROX, ZTS, FATE, QTRX, MMM, LUMN, HOLX, HD, MRTX, XLRN, ITCI, YUMC, DOW, AZO, BMO, CNC, EXAS, EXPD, MDLZ, DGX, TPX, ANTM, HPE, CBRE, COO, IDXX, MED, TECH, WAT, V, BHVN, KRYS, GH, MRNA, BEKE, AMD, BAC, BBY, CCJ, MCK, MS, NVAX, PII, PRU, QDEL, RSG, TD, AGNC, KKR, HCA, ABBV, BCC, VEEV, VVV, FLGT, ACAD, ALNY, AVY, BPFH, CRL, DPZ, FICO, TGNA, GOGL, MMC, NWL, RY, TXN, WTS, WHR, ZBH, CIT, DELL, APD, AKAM, ALGN, BSX, CTAS, FIX, CMC, CAG, DECK, EIX, FLO, FCX, IFF, IPG, JNPR, K, LII, MRVL, MET, NTES, NBIX, NSC, NTRS, NUAN, PBCT, RCI, SNA, STN, TTEC, MWA, FLY, DISCK, DQ, CG, SAGE, PRAH, ETSY, FSV, RUN, BGNE, TWLO, ATH, CLDR, ARGX, DBX, YETI, PINS, UBER, CRWD, WORK, PPD, ACI, XPEV, SNOW, U, DDD, AOS, ARE, APH, ANSS, ADM, ARCC, AIZ, GOLD, BIO, BRC, BRKS, BRO, BC, VIAC, CNI, CERS, CSGP, CGNX, COHR, CNMD, CRY, XRAY, UFS, DHT, DD, ENS, XOM, FARO, FBC, GIL, GPI, EHC, HMN, MTCH, IART, VIAV, JACK, JLL, AXGN, MKTX, MAR, MAS, MTH, MCHP, MU, MAA, VTRS, NATI, NAV, ON, OMCL, PLXS, PLUG, NTR, RPM, RAVN, RJF, O, RNR, BB, POOL, SEIC, SIVB, STAA, SUI, SYKE, TSM, TRMB, TSN, USNA, VMI, XLNX, AUY, HEI.A, L, NEO, CODI, CSII, EDU, CSIQ, FSLR, VMW, TNK, HOLI, TNET, KDP, JBT, CDNA, HTHT, CDXS, HPP, NOVT, TAL, GM, BAH, FLT, EXPI, KMI, ZG, EPAM, VCRA, ENPH, SPLK, GMED, AMBA, YY, TPH, HASI, PTCT, NSTG, EQX, RNG, VCYT, ARMK, ZEN, CTLT, HUBS, NVRO, SEDG, GDDY, BKI, ENR, GKOS, NTRA, Z, PEN, EDIT, ATKR, TCMD, TRHC, COUP, IRTC, HLNE, OKTA, CVNA, IR, BKR, PETQ, ROKU, MDB, SE, DNLI, VCTR, ZS, CDAY, AVLR, BE, TME, TW, CHWY, PSNL, HCAT, NET, DDOG, PTON, ONEM, IAC, ABNB,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, MRK, AMGN, FB, AMZN, HUM, TSLA, CI, TMO, AAPL, MSFT, ABT, AMT, INTC, ALXN, BHC, KMB, PYPL, HSIC, PAYX, CDNS, LLY, PCAR, REGN, CTSH, PG, GOOG, ALL, ARW, ADP, CTXS, CMI, PKI, TROW, GILD, PSA, VZ, BIDU, DHR, NVDA, ORCL, PEP, SGEN, VRTX, BTG, AVTR, BWA, GIB, DVA, IBM, JNJ, NKE, RS, SLF, YUM, EBAY, DFS, CIXX, DG, AFL, CLX, EW, EQIX, FNF, GIS, GNTX, JPM, MTD, MOH, RHI, SPG, DIS, IQV, SHOP, TDOC, AYI, ABG, BRK.B, CP, CATY, CSCO, CMA, DKS, EA, FMBI, HNI, HIG, MLHR, HBAN, KEY, MGA, MAN, MCD, SPGI, NTAP, OMC, RF, RCII, CRM, SLGN, STT, TER, UPS, UHS, WSM, LULU, VIPS, W, TWNK, FHB, HWM, ZM, KTB, PLD, AMN, T, SRPT, ATVI, ALG, AMED, AXP, AFG, ABC, ADSK, TFC, BK, BDX, BMRN, BLK, BA, BXP, CSX, CPB, CAH, CAT, FIS, SCHW, C, TPR, KO, CMCSA, ED, CPRT, INGR, COST, DISCA, ECL, EME, EMR, NEE, FAST, CIGI, F, FRO, IT, GPN, HAIN, MNST, HTLD, HON, ITW, ILMN, IP, ISRG, IONS, JKHY, JW.A, KFY, LHCG, LSTR, MTB, MTG, MSM, MFC, MXIM, MHK, NVR, NFLX, NUS, NUE, ODFL, OTEX, PPG, PTC, PFE, PVH, PPC, RMD, ROK, SLB, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TDS, THC, XPER, UNP, VFC, VRSN, VSH, WPC, GWW, WFC, WDC, EVR, WU, TMUS, MELI, AWK, KL, SEM, ADUS, AVGO, CHTR, SPSC, FAF, FRC, FBHS, TMHC, VOYA, CRTO, OMF, ALLY, KN, CFG, AXTA, TRU, KHC, HRI, MEDP, VICI, CLBK, TRTN, QFIN, FOXA, FOX, RVLV, EBC, FLWS, AAP, A, ALB, UHAL, AIG, THRM, AMP, AME, IVZ, ADI, ACGL, AJG, ATO, AVB, BCE, BMI, BLL, BAX, BF.B, BG, CF, CHRW, CVS, CPT, COF, KMX, CWST, CHE, CME, CINF, COKE, GLW, BAP, CCI, ATGE, DLTR, DCI, DOV, LCII, DRE, DISH, EFX, EQR, ERIE, ESS, EL, RE, EXR, FFIV, FDX, FITB, FWRD, BEN, GPC, HAL, LHX, PEAK, WELL, HEI, HLF, HRC, HRL, HUBG, INFO, IEX, INCY, ICE, SJM, J, KBH, KLAC, KSU, KNX, KSS, LEN, LNC, MANH, MKL, MGRC, MEI, MBT, MSI, NDAQ, NEM, ES, ORLY, OHI, PCG, PNC, PKG, PH, PATK, BPOP, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PHM, RMBS, REG, WRK, ROL, ROST, RUSHA, SBAC, SANM, SEE, SNBR, SRE, SIRI, SKY, SWKS, TRV, SWK, STLD, SYK, SYNA, SNPS, SYY, TDY, TEVA, TTC, TSCO, USB, AUB, URI, MTN, VTR, VNO, VMC, WRB, WAB, WBA, GHC, WST, ZION, IRBT, CMG, TDG, QRTEA, LDOS, ULTA, MSCI, FLNG, RGA, FTNT, VRSK, JKS, CBOE, GMAB, CMRE, HII, APO, SAND, XYL, PANW, BERY, SSTK, WDAY, CDW, NWSA, SFM, TWTR, ATHM, NAVI, FWONK, SYF, KEYS, LBRDK, QRVO, CABO, SQ, WBT, LSXMA, FTV, ZTO, LW, SNAP, ATUS, CARG, EQH, SONO, FTDR, DT, CARR, DNB, ASO,
- Sold Out: GE, DAC, HELE, VAR, REGI, ASH, CSGS, CTB, HMSY, MORN, EGOV, RP, IPHI, GRUB, MIK, ATI, CIEN, DSGX, FLIR, FHI, FORM, GNW, HWC, LZB, LXRX, NTCT, NYT, NG, PPBI, ATCO, SFNC, TCF, WDFC, XRX, FRHC, HBI, CVLT, TFSL, TTGT, SATS, TFII, CCXI, GNMK, HHC, PCRX, PFSI, SABR, LPG, JRVR, COLL, LOB, CSWI, FBK, NTNX, CADE, SWCH, PRSP, GO, GDRX, ABCL, NSP, AEIS, ATRC, CRS, COHU, CORT, CUB, ASRT, DIOD, PACW, FFIN, HBP, JCOM, LAZ, MTSC, MLAB, FIZZ, NWBI, ORI, DORM, RBA, SGMO, SA, SMTC, SIG, SHOO, THS, TUP, UGI, UMPQ, PAG, WCC, MLCO, GLUU, TDC, HBM, MAXR, MTA, APPS, FSM, CBPO, OMER, AMPH, RCM, STND, NOAH, LPLA, WD, CSOD, PVG, UI, YELP, BLMN, PLAY, COTY, MGNX, ATRA, BSIG, FGEN, MOMO, INOV, FTAI, MSGS, PFGC, SILV, SACH, BEST, BAND, IQ, EAF, GSHD, ROAD, HUYA, PS, ALLO, GOTU, AMK, CSTL, KC, WMG, AZEK, STEP, LU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,707,565 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,281,999 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 141,602 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 140,541 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 134,995 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 830,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Noble Corp (NE)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 557,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.82 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 554,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Navios Maritime Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $34.93, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 336,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 290,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hibbett Inc (HIBB)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Hibbett Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.89 and $89.63, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $88.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 87.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,867,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 353.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,384,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $655.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 249,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 1513.87%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,094,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 58.87%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 656,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 137.97%. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 308,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Danaos Corp (DAC)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Danaos Corp. The sale prices were between $48.47 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $61.66.Sold Out: (VAR)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.
