Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Buys Weyerhaeuser Co, Star Bulk Carriers, Adobe Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc, Amgen Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Weyerhaeuser Co, Star Bulk Carriers, Adobe Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc, Amgen Inc, Humana Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ). As of 2021Q2, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) owns 1041 stocks with a total value of $16.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skandinaviska+enskilda+banken+ab+%28publ%29/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,707,565 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,281,999 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 141,602 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 140,541 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 134,995 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 830,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 557,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.82 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 554,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Navios Maritime Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $34.93, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 336,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 290,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Hibbett Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.89 and $89.63, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $88.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 87.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,867,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 353.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,384,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $655.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 249,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 1513.87%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,094,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 58.87%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 656,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 137.97%. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 308,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Danaos Corp. The sale prices were between $48.47 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $61.66.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.