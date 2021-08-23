Logo
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Buys Weyerhaeuser Co, Star Bulk Carriers, Adobe Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (Current Portfolio) buys Weyerhaeuser Co, Star Bulk Carriers, Adobe Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc, Amgen Inc, Humana Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ). As of 2021Q2, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) owns 1041 stocks with a total value of $16.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skandinaviska+enskilda+banken+ab+%28publ%29/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,707,565 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,281,999 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 141,602 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 140,541 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 134,995 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
New Purchase: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 830,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Noble Corp (NE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 557,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.82 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 554,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Navios Maritime Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $34.93, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 336,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 290,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hibbett Inc (HIBB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Hibbett Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.89 and $89.63, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $88.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 87.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,867,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 353.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,384,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $655.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 249,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 1513.87%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,094,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 58.87%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 656,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 137.97%. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 308,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Danaos Corp (DAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Danaos Corp. The sale prices were between $48.47 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $61.66.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45.

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ). Also check out:

1. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) keeps buying
